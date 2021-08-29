Flash Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-29 14:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Escambia FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL BALDWIN AND NORTHWESTERN ESCAMBIA COUNTIES At 106 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Molino, McKinnon, Bay Springs, Tenile, Barrineau Park, Pine Barren, Barth, Molino Crossroads, Brickton, Quintette, Cottage Hill and Cantonment. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
