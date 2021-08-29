Flash Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 11:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC027-035-040330- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0064.000000T0000Z-210905T1300Z/ /MILN4.1.ER.210902T0111Z.210902T1645Z.210905T0700Z.NO/ 1122 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Sunday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Millington. * Until Sunday morning. * At 10:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 8.8 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Friday was 8.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning and continue falling to 7.2 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Backyards floods along Madison Street in Long Hill Township due to backwater. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Flooding along Morristown Road in the Gillette section on Long Hill Township. Flooding along Warren Avenue in the Striling Section of Long Hill Township. Both due to backwater. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Bungalow Terrace in Millington begins to flood. Lord Sterling Road in Millington begins to flood. Parking lots along Valley Road in Long Hill Township begin to flood. * Impact...At 8.5 feet, Commercial properties along Valley Road in Long Hill Township begin to flood. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Flooding along Lord Sterling Road in Millington increases. Old Forge Road in Millington begins to flood. Residential evacuations possible in Long Hill Township. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.7 feet on 01/25/1979. Target Area: Morris; Somerset The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Millington affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Chatham affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...Major flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Passaic River Millington 8.0 8.8 Fri 10 am ED 8.3 7.7 MSG