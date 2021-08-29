Cancel
Baldwin County, AL

Flash Flood Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 13:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baldwin FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL BALDWIN AND NORTHWESTERN ESCAMBIA COUNTIES At 106 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Molino, McKinnon, Bay Springs, Tenile, Barrineau Park, Pine Barren, Barth, Molino Crossroads, Brickton, Quintette, Cottage Hill and Cantonment. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Niobrara County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 13:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Target Area: Niobrara County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Niobrara County through 500 AM MDT At 414 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles northwest of Lance Creek, or 36 miles northwest of Lusk, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Niobrara County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Osage County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Lyon County in east central Kansas Western Osage County in east central Kansas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 600 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Osage City, Burlingame, Americus, Reading, Allen, Admire and Bushong.
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 05:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Lyon County in east central Kansas Western Osage County in east central Kansas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 600 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Osage City, Burlingame, Americus, Reading, Allen, Admire and Bushong.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Baldwin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Florida Perdido River Near Barrineau Park affecting Baldwin and Escambia Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Perdido River Near Barrineau Park. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.5 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to below flood stage late tonight. The river will then continue to fall, falling to 7.0 feet by Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, River begins to leave its banks at the parking lot of Adventures Perdido River. Begins to threaten several permanently parked travel trailers.
Nemaha County, NEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 02:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Nemaha; Pawnee; Richardson FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson. * Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * Scattered thunderstorms will continue to move through the area early this morning. Locally heavy rain will be possible.
Dawson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dawson, Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Dawson; Gaines FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN DAWSON AND EASTERN GAINES COUNTIES At 953 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Welch, McKenzie Lake, Punkin Center and Loop. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 16:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-02 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Otero FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN OTERO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Vernon Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 13:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Vernon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Rapides and northeastern Vernon Parishes through 245 PM CDT At 214 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm NEAR Lacamp, or 10 miles east of Slagle, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Slagle, Fort Polk, Lacamp, Leander and Simpson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Lane County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lane by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Kansas. Target Area: Lane A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Lane County through 730 PM CDT At 650 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Shields, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Shields and Pendennis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 16:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-02 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Otero FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 21:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-02 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get out of Antelope Canyon and other area slot canyons immediately! Deadly flash flooding is imminent or occurring! Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE ANTELOPE CREEK BASIN REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 923 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated light rain continues over the Antelope Creek basin at this time. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding in and around the Antelope Creek basin. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Antelope Creek basin. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Antelope Creek Basin, Antelope Canyon Near Sr 98, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Antelope Canyon, Lake Powell and Navajo Reservation. This includes the following slot canyons Upper Antelope Canyon, Lower Antelope Canyon, Canyon X, Cardiac Canyon, Owl Canyon, Rattlesnake Canyon, Mountain Sheep Canyon, Ramshead Canyon, Wind Pebble Canyon and Porcupine Canyon. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Antelope Creek, Sand Wash and Peach Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Flagler County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Inland Flagler by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Inland Flagler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Flagler County through 800 PM EDT At 737 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bunnell, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Flagler Beach and Beverly Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Morris County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Morris, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 11:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC027-035-040330- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0064.000000T0000Z-210905T1300Z/ /MILN4.1.ER.210902T0111Z.210902T1645Z.210905T0700Z.NO/ 1122 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Sunday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Millington. * Until Sunday morning. * At 10:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 8.8 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Friday was 8.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning and continue falling to 7.2 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Backyards floods along Madison Street in Long Hill Township due to backwater. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Flooding along Morristown Road in the Gillette section on Long Hill Township. Flooding along Warren Avenue in the Striling Section of Long Hill Township. Both due to backwater. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Bungalow Terrace in Millington begins to flood. Lord Sterling Road in Millington begins to flood. Parking lots along Valley Road in Long Hill Township begin to flood. * Impact...At 8.5 feet, Commercial properties along Valley Road in Long Hill Township begin to flood. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Flooding along Lord Sterling Road in Millington increases. Old Forge Road in Millington begins to flood. Residential evacuations possible in Long Hill Township. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.7 feet on 01/25/1979. Target Area: Morris; Somerset The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Millington affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Chatham affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...Major flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Passaic River Millington 8.0 8.8 Fri 10 am ED 8.3 7.7 MSG
Essex County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 05:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-027-031-032130- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0041.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /PINN4.3.ER.210902T0406Z.210904T1200Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 524 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Pine Brook. * Until further notice. * At 4:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 21.5 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 AM EDT Friday was 21.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.4 feet tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Street flooding begins in Fairfield including Camp Lane Road. Two Bridges Road is closed going into Lincoln Park and Wayne. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Horseneck Road in Fairfield is subject to flooding and closures. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Eagle Rock Avenue in Roseland is subject to flooding. Camp Lane Road, River Edge Drive and Broadway Lane in Fairfield are flooded. Stewart Place is closed. * Impact...At 20.5 feet, Bloomfield Avenue in West Caldwell floods. Matt Drive, Brook Street and Oak Road in Fairfield are flooded and subject to closures. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Widespread flooding in Fairfield, including Bloomfield Avenue. Residences between Route 80 and Route 46 flood. Route 46 East in Wayne is shut down. Commercial properties on Bloomfield Avenue in West Caldwell are flooded. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Flooding stretches up to the southern portions on Montville. Lower Hook Mountain Road is subject to closures. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.3 feet on 03/16/2010. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Millington affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Chatham affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...Major flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Passaic River Pine Brook 19.0 21.5 Fri 4 am EDT 22.4 21.7 MSG
New London County, CTweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for New London by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 22:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 11:40:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: New London The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Middlesex County in southern Connecticut New London County in southern Connecticut * Until noon EDT Friday. * At 541 AM EDT, Between 4 and 8 inches of rain fell across the region with the remnants of Ida. Minor flooding is still ongoing in portions of the area, but water levels continue to recede. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jewett City, Meriden, Middletown, Wallingford, Norwich, New London, Guilford, Colchester, Clinton, East Hampton, Groton, Old Saybrook, Durham, Salem, Chester, Mystic, Waterford, East Lyme, Ledyard and North Branford.
Middlesex County, CTweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Middlesex The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Middlesex County in southern Connecticut New London County in southern Connecticut * Until noon EDT Friday. * At 541 AM EDT, Between 4 and 8 inches of rain fell across the region with the remnants of Ida. Minor flooding is still ongoing in portions of the area, but water levels continue to recede. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jewett City, Meriden, Middletown, Wallingford, Norwich, New London, Guilford, Colchester, Clinton, East Hampton, Groton, Old Saybrook, Durham, Salem, Chester, Mystic, Waterford, East Lyme, Ledyard and North Branford.
Essex County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 11:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-027-031-040330- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0042.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /SIGN4.3.ER.210902T0713Z.210903T1800Z.000000T0000Z.NR/ 1122 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River Above Singac. * Until further notice. * At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 11.2 feet. * Flood stage is 8.5 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 11.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.3 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 8.5 feet, Portions of the Wayne Town Center parking lot begin to flood. Hobson Avenue and Riverlawn Drive in Wayne begin to flood. Fairfield Road, Fayette Avenue, and Riversedge Road in Wayne can flood as water backs up the Pompton River. Lincoln Boulevard in Lincoln Park can also flood due to backwater up the Pompton river. The Pequannock River Park also floods. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Two Bridges Road in Fairfield is subject to closures. * Impact...At 9.5 feet, Camp Lane and Marginal Road in Fairfield begins to flood. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Two Bridges Road in Fairfield begins to flood. Finns Drive, Siesta Drive, and Market street in Wayne are all susceptible to flooding. William Street, Louis Street, and Zeliff Avenue in Little Falls can begin to flood. Portions of Lincoln Park become impassable. The Meadows Golf Club in Lincoln Park floods. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Little Falls Road in Fairfield floods. Flooding increases across thge Singac section of Little Falls. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Willowbrook Boulevard begins to flood. The Route 46 ramp to access the Willowbrook Mall can flood as the Naachtpunkt Brook backs up. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.7 feet on 05/03/2014. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Millington affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Chatham affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...Major flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Passaic River Singac 8.5 11.2 Fri 10 am ED 10.4 9.3 MSG
Rockland County, NYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Rockland, Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 00:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 12:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Rockland; Westchester The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Flood Warning for Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Union County in northeastern New Jersey Rockland County in southeastern New York Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York * Until noon EDT Friday. * At 551 AM EDT, Flooding is ongoing in portions of the warned area. Several rivers and streams remain in minor to moderate flood. Between 5 and 8.5 inches of rain fell across the region from the remnants of Ida. * Some locations that are experiencing flooding include Newark, Jersey City, Yonkers, Paterson, Elizabeth, New Rochelle, Passaic, Bayonne, Wayne, Hoboken, Plainfield, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Linden, Orange, Bergenfield, Paramus, West Milford, Ridgewood and Summit.
Jones County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 09:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8 PM CDT. Target Area: Jones The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Tallahala Creek At Laurel affecting Jones County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tallahala Creek At Laurel. * Until Saturday evening. * At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 11.0 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Agricultural and lowland flooding is becoming more widespread along and near the creek. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tallahala Creek Laurel 13.0 11.0 Fri 8 am CDT 12.8 11.8 10.7

