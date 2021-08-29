Hochul dedicates, unveils highway workers memorial at New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled a new memorial honoring fallen highway workers at the New York State Fair Sunday. The new memorial, which is located near the midway entrance and west of the Horticulture Building on the fairgrounds, pays tribute to all transportation workers killed while performing their job duties on or near New York's thousands of miles of highways, including State Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority employees, municipal highway workers, contractors, consultants and towing service employees.