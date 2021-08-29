Red Sox second baseman Christian Arroyo tests positive for COVID-19

Christian Arroyo has tested positive for COVID-19. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Arroyo simply cannot catch a break.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman, who recently returned to the lineup on Aug. 23, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to MLB.com's Ian Browne.

Red Sox strength coach Kiyoshi Momose has also tested positive for the virus, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey. Boston is conducting contact tracing to identify if anyone else in the organization was a close contact of Arroyo or Momose.

The news comes just two days after Arroyo was placed on the COVID-related injured list as a close contact to utility man Enrique Hernández, who also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Arroyo missed nearly one month with a hamstring strain, having been sidelined from July 19 to Aug. 22 before returning Aug. 23. Now he'll miss at least 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 26-year-old also missed about two weeks in late June and early July with a knee injury after colliding with Hernandez while attempting to field a ball in the outfield. He landed on the injured list in May as well with a hand contusion.

Arroyo has been solid for the Red Sox when in the lineup. The Florida native is hitting .264/.324/.453 with six home runs and 25 RBI in 53 games.

With Arroyo now sidelined for an extended period, Jonathan Arauz will likely see more playing time at second base, as will Yairo Munoz.

The Red Sox enter Sunday's game against Cleveland with a 75-56 record, third in the American League East and seven games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays.