Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox second baseman Christian Arroyo tests positive for COVID-19

By Erin Walsh
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyshd_0bgST6EW00
Christian Arroyo has tested positive for COVID-19. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Arroyo simply cannot catch a break.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman, who recently returned to the lineup on Aug. 23, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to MLB.com's Ian Browne.

Red Sox strength coach Kiyoshi Momose has also tested positive for the virus, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey. Boston is conducting contact tracing to identify if anyone else in the organization was a close contact of Arroyo or Momose.

The news comes just two days after Arroyo was placed on the COVID-related injured list as a close contact to utility man Enrique Hernández, who also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Arroyo missed nearly one month with a hamstring strain, having been sidelined from July 19 to Aug. 22 before returning Aug. 23. Now he'll miss at least 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 26-year-old also missed about two weeks in late June and early July with a knee injury after colliding with Hernandez while attempting to field a ball in the outfield. He landed on the injured list in May as well with a hand contusion.

Arroyo has been solid for the Red Sox when in the lineup. The Florida native is hitting .264/.324/.453 with six home runs and 25 RBI in 53 games.

With Arroyo now sidelined for an extended period, Jonathan Arauz will likely see more playing time at second base, as will Yairo Munoz.

The Red Sox enter Sunday's game against Cleveland with a 75-56 record, third in the American League East and seven games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Arroyo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Second Baseman#The Boston Red Sox#Mlb Com#Covid#The Red Sox#American League East
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBYardbarker

Red Sox pitching prospects Jeremy Wu-Yelland, Shane Drohan strike out 9 batters in respective starts for High-A Greenville, Low-A Salem

The two pitching prospects the Red Sox selected in last year’s amateur draft certainly showed out for their respective affiliates on Thursday night. Jeremy Wu-Yelland, taken by the Sox in the fourth round out of the University of Hawaii, and Shane Drohan, taken in the fifth round out of Florida State University, each struck out a season-high of nine batters in their starts — which took place at the same time, but approximately 260 miles away from one another.
NFLYardbarker

Teddy Bridgewater Favored to Become First NFL QB Benched in 2021

Vegas is not buying what Teddy Bridgewater is selling in the Mile High City. For "Steady Teddy," oddsmakers predict anything but stability amid Bridgewater's first (and perhaps only) season as the Denver Broncos starting quarterback, listing the Carolina cast-off as the second-likeliest NFL signal-caller to be benched in 2021. With...
NFLYardbarker

Former Baylor basketball player Mark Vital lands spot on Seahawks practice squad

It’s certainly not the first time someone has gone from college basketball to the NFL. Antonio Gates is the most prominent example, having gone from a basketball player at Kent State to one of the best tight ends of his generation. There are others who didn’t give it a shot, but some believe probably could have succeeded.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
MLBNECN

Five Red Sox Players We've Seen Enough of This Season

Tomase: Five Sox players we've seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn't begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Phillies are going to regret this 2020 trade

Former Phillies prospect Connor Seabold shines in the Red Sox farm system. It’s almost the one-year anniversary of this trade between the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox, and it’s astounding how badly it turned out for the Phillies. And it looks like it’s only going to get worse. For...
MLBWKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Jonathan Araúz was asleep in Buffalo hotel when team called at 1 p.m. to tell him to hurry to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Red Sox called Jonathan Araúz’s phone at approximately 1 p.m. Friday to tell him he needed to take a three-hour bus ride from Buffalo to Cleveland. The Red Sox recalled Araúz and selected Yairo Muñoz from Worcester right before Friday’s game after Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 and Christian Arroyo (close contact to Hernández) also was placed on the COVID-related IL.
MLBMLB Daily Dish

MLB trade rumors and news: Red Sox’s COVID-19 outbreak worsens

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. In just about the worst possible development for a...
MLBBoston Globe

Hunter Renfroe pays tribute to his ‘best friend’ after the death of Red Sox outfielder’s father

Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe offered a remembrance of his father, Todd, on social media Saturday night, calling the 57-year-old who died Thursday “my best friend.”. “He fought the good fight and he won the race. Cancer was a hard fought battle for four long years, but now he is pain free and in the arms of Jesus,” the 29-year-old Renfroe wrote. “He now has the best seat in the house to watch me achieve all my dreams.”
MLBFanSided

Rafael Devers physically restrained after argument with home plate umpire (Video)

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers looked like he wanted to get in the face of home plate umpire Chris Guccione. Devers had to be restrained by third-base coach Carlos Febles, as it looked like the Red Sox third baseman was about to go give Guccione a piece of his mind and then some. Febles even made contact with Devers’ face, though it’s unknown if that was intentional at this juncture.
MLBWCVB

Boston Red Sox take big blows on, off field in loss to Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randy Arozarena, rookie Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays won their ninth straight game, breaking away from Boston 8-5 Tuesday night soon afterRed Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was pulled because of a positive COVID-19 test. Bogaerts hit an RBI single in the first inning, but...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale’s Take On Connor Seabold Will Have Red Sox Fans Excited

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. There have been enough rave reviews of Connor Seabold that Boston Red Sox fans already have been keeping a close eye on the pitching prospect. But Chris Sale offering his take on the young hurler should really get Sox...

Comments / 0

Community Policy