While The Andy Griffith Show was full of eclectic characters in the fictional town of Mayberry, it was always fun to follow along with the love stories. As much as we enjoyed watching Andy Griffith play Ron Howard's onscreen father, it was entertaining to see him simultaneously pursue relationships with women on the family sitcom. His very first love interest in the series was Ellie Walker, played by actress Elinor Donahue. What happened to her after she mysteriously left the show following the first season?