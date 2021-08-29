Cancel
Already on COVID-related IL, Christian Arroyo tests positive for the virus

By Conor Roche
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

Arroyo was a close contact to Kiké Hernández, who tested positive for the virus on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tm5MY_0bgSSvXv00
Christian Arroyo will miss some time after testing positive for COVID-19.

Just two days after getting placed on the COVID-related injured list due to being a close contact, Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo has tested positive for the virus.

Arroyo’s been quarantining in Cleveland since he was deemed a close contact to Kiké Hernández, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Red Sox strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose also tested positive for COVID-19.

“Now we’re in the process of contact tracing and let’s see where it takes us,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Sunday.

While the Red Sox have already set up their lineup for Sunday’s afternoon game against the Indians, Cora isn’t sure if all the players on his roster will be available until contact tracing is completed.

“I’m always concerned because the guys work out (together),” Cora said. “So we’ve just got to wait and see. But as of now, this is where we’re at. The lineup is out there. We just have to wait.”

Arroyo just returned to the Red Sox lineup on Monday after missing over a month due to a hamstring injury. With two of their second baseman on the IL, Cora shared Danny Santana might return to the Red Sox earlier than expected.

“We’ve got some moving parts,” Cora told reporters Saturday. “We’ve got guys on rehab assignments that are going to be with us sooner rather than later. We’re going to have to speed up the process with Danny (Santana) probably, so we’ll manage today as a group and we’ll deal with today. After the game, we’re going to be able to slow everything down and start looking at the future. That’s where we’re at.”

