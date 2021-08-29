Cancel
Indigo Girls Concert At Deer Valley Postponed A Second Time

KPCW
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Indigo Girls concert at Deer Valley that was rescheduled for this evening has been rescheduled again. Instead of being held today, the concert will take place Tuesday, September 7. The original date was Saturday, August 14, when the concert was postponed due to the Parleys Canyon Fire. According to...

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

#Deer Valley#Indigo Girls
