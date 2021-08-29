Cancel
Jaguars take on the Cowboys in Dallas for last preseason game

By Bailey Husker, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
Jaguars Saints Football Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) (Derick Hingle)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars take on the Cowboys in Dallas for their last preseason game of the 2021 season. The kick-off is set for 1 p.m. on CBS47.

One team will erase a zero from their record today with the Jags being 0-2 and the Cowboys 0-3.

Head Coach Urban Meyer made it clear this week that if healthy, starters will play. This will be Trevor Lawrence’s first game as the official starting quarterback after being named to the number one spot by Meyer earlier this week.

Now, QB2 will be one to watch. Since Gardner Minshew was traded to the Eagles Saturday, veteran C.J. Beathard will now take the backup spot. So far, Beathard has had a successful preseason with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Join the Action Sports Jax team LIVE in Dallas for the hour-long pregame show, Countdown to Kickoff on CBS47 at noon.

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

