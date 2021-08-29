Ohio Patrol: Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on Interstate 70 in Madison County
A person driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 was killed Sunday morning in a head-on crash with another vehicle in Madison County. Troopers with the West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the two-car crash around 6 a.m. Sunday and closed all eastbound lanes of the interstate in the area near Route 29/Urbana-West Jefferson Road in Jefferson Township.www.dispatch.com
