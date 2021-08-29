Photo gallery: San Diego Coastal Art Studios Tour to spotlight artists, gardens and homes in La Jolla and PB

Art, art studios, inspiring gardens and creative homes galore will be on display in La Jolla and Pacific Beach during the San Diego Coastal Art Studios Tour on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The free one-day, self-guided tour will feature more than 30 artists in six locations — three each in La Jolla and PB.

Artists Dot Renshaw, Cherry Sweig and Leah Higgins have been working on the tour since December.

“It’s more than just a garden tour and more than just an art tour,” Higgins said. “Tour guests will be able to see professional working artists' studios, as well as their gardens and homes.”

An example of the studios that will be on display in La Jolla is the 1970 Techbuilt home of Jane Fletcher. Techbuilt was responsible for building more than 10,000 upscale homes in La Jolla, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe and other areas from the 1960s to 1990s.

Fletcher has lived in the area since 1971. Her handcarved doors and glassworks can be found in many local homes, while her paintings are found in houses and businesses internationally.

Her home was extensively remodeled in the late '90s to accommodate and incorporate the artist’s wood, glass and painting studio.

Guests will be greeted by custom-made front doors and a four-panel carved screen in the entry. They'll next travel through a 400-square-foot entry and gallery space to reach the artist’s 300-square-foot studio. Along the journey, they can see a two-panel carved screen, another four-panel carved screen in the living room, as well as an etched glass room divider matching the front doors.

Many other one-of-a-kind touches and crafts will be on display throughout the home, as well as dozens of paintings for sale. An additional two artists will be set up on the back patio.

The garden area is made up mostly of colorful geraniums and roses, with a big view to the ocean and into Mexico.

Another La Jolla art studio on the tour belongs to Dottie Stanley. She bought her Spanish-style home a little over a year ago because of the view, the courtyard with pool and the spaciousness within. The house sits atop a hill overlooking the ocean. Stanley’s husband, Dave, and her two cats love sitting on the patios.

Stanley has been painting for more than 50 years, specializing in representational art. She likes to paint women in distressed situations in the hope of bringing attention to their needs. More recently, she has concentrated on seascapes, landscapes, florals and still life.

Every artist on the tour will have plenty of works on display and for sale. The diverse categories include realism, abstract, watercolor, photography, mixed media, pastel, jewelry, fiber arts, ceramics, wood and gourds. Sizes range from small to monumental.

For a complete list of participating artists, including their bios and examples of their art, visit sdcoastalartstudios.com .

“To view art in an artist’s own venue is a rare opportunity,” Sweig said. “Each of our locations, chosen for engaging imagery, will celebrate insights into the creativity behind the works.”

“This tour offers gardens, art, fresh air, historical homes, lovely views and the opportunity for guests to meet award-winning artists,” Higgins said. “We know people are hungry for these types of experiences.”

Renshaw said the event lets the public "see the world through artists’ eyes."

Visitors can find the locations on the event website the week before the tour. The locations are within a 5-mile radius of one another. Maps will be available at Gallery at Land’s End, 4984 Cass St. in Pacific Beach, beginning at 9 a.m. Sept. 18. Tours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Studios can be seen in any order.

Dogs are not allowed, and current COVID-19 protocols will be in effect.

Though the tour is free, donation boxes will be set up at each location. The event will benefit the Village Arts and Education Foundation . ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .