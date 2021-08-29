Valve catches a break in the Steam Controller patent trial versus Ironburg

Caves of Qud is probably one of the best modern roguelikes around and Freehold Games have put up a huge new Beta version with lots of goodies to play through. Qud has some of the craziest possible characters you can make, seriously it has. To help show it off a little more, Freehold have upgraded and overhauled the character generation system. It's now "more sensible, highly moddable, and use an all-new, responsive, fully keyboardable AND mousable UI" and I do have to say it looks pretty good. It also now gives you some preset character builds to help new players.