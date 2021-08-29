Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Valve catches a break in the Steam Controller patent trial versus Ironburg

By See more from me
GamingOnLinux
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the ongoing saga between Ironburg Inventions and Valve, a new ruling appeared on August 17 that gives Valve another chance to invalidate some parts of the patents involved. The case against Valve boils down to the back paddles included on the Steam Controller, which Ironburg have repeatedly claimed infringes on their patents. Initially, the courts backed Ironburg and awarded at least $4 million in damages, which was upheld in later ruling against Valve.

www.gamingonlinux.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patents#Steam Controller#Patent Application#The Wayback Machine#Humble Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesepicstream.com

Can Steam Deck Run Windows 11?

Tech & Games Editor, Manager of Tech Section Longtime tech & games writer. Former Tencent gaming analyst. Valve’s portable gaming PC, the Steam Deck, has been sold to the gaming community as a full-fledged personal computer. Accordingly, while the device was built to work with Windows 10, many are curious if the Steam Deck will work with Windows 11.
NFLNintendo Life

Hands On: PowerA's Spectra Controller For Switch Is A Light Show With A Catch

We're not sure if you noticed, but there are LEDs on everything these days. If you've dabbled in the realm of PC gaming you'll no doubt have noticed the proliferation of colourful lights on keyboards and mice, and that trend is carrying over to console accessories, too – including joypads which light up like the 4th of July during gameplay.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

Valve Offers a Closer Look at the Steam Deck in Action

Ahead of its December release, Valve has now offered a closer look at the highly anticipated Steam Deck in action. Functioning as a handheld PC, the Steam Deck runs on a customized AMD chip coupled with built-in storage ranging from 64GB to 512GB. You’ll be able to increase storage space via a microSD card slot, and a USB-C port functions for both charging the device and connecting it to peripheral gadgets. Battery life from the 40Wh pack gives the handheld a run time of “several hours…for most games,” while stereo speakers provide a more immersive experience.
ComputersGamingOnLinux

Wine 6.16 is out now with initial HID-based joystick backend work

Another biweekly development release of the Windows compatibility layer Wine is out now with Wine 6.16. For newer readers and Linux users here's a refresher - Wine is a compatibility layer built for operating systems like Linux, macOS and BSD. The idea is to allow other platforms to run games and applications only built and supported for Windows. It's also part of what makes up Steam Play Proton. Once a year or so, a new stable release is made.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Caves of Qud gets new late-game content, new character creation and lots of items

Caves of Qud is probably one of the best modern roguelikes around and Freehold Games have put up a huge new Beta version with lots of goodies to play through. Qud has some of the craziest possible characters you can make, seriously it has. To help show it off a little more, Freehold have upgraded and overhauled the character generation system. It's now "more sensible, highly moddable, and use an all-new, responsive, fully keyboardable AND mousable UI" and I do have to say it looks pretty good. It also now gives you some preset character builds to help new players.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Windows 11 Insiders might be trapped in the Dev channel

The process to transition from Windows 10 to Windows 11 has been fairly painless so far for members of the Windows Insider Program. This could be about to change however, after a message was issued to members warning them that potentially unstable, experimental builds are planned for testing in the Dev channel of the insider program, with a recommendation that users who didn't wish to test these upcoming features should migrate over to the Beta channel.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Primordia from Wormwood Studios gets native Linux support

Primordia, a popular point and click adventure created by Wormwood Studios and originally released in 2012 has officially been released natively for Linux. The developer also previously released their newest title Strangeland for Linux recently. "Set in a post-apocalyptic world strewn with cast-off machines, Primordia tells the story of Horatio...
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Wasteland 3 update 1.5.0 is out improving the DLC and co-op experiences

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. There's a lot that's been fixed up. Be sure to see the full release notes. If you missed it the developer also recently announced Wasteland 3 : Cult of the Holy Detonation, which will be the final DLC for Wasteland 3 that launches on October 5.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Prop hunt hide & seek game Run Prop, Run! is now free to play

After a fresh online multiplayer game to play and one that's family friendly too? The hide and seek game with prop hunting Run Prop, Run! recently became free to play. These types of games obviously live and die by the amount of people they have playing, and it's extremely hard for such a game to cut through the noise when it has a cost attached to it. That's just how it is now with so many high quality free games already available so PlayTogether Studio set it free. Quite fun too with it adding its own spin on the genre with platforming, special abilities and more.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Impostor Factory from Freebird Games launches September 30

From the same developer that gave us To The Moon and Finding Paradise, prepare for another wild adventure with Impostor Factory as it's finally going to release on September 30. I'm still confused on the story here. Is it somehow a follow-on from the previous games? The developer said "Maybe...
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Valheim will let you puke up all your food in Hearth & Home

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. In the next video they're going to talk about some of the tweaks coming for weapons. As a reminder: Hearth & Home for Valheim releases on September 16 as a free update and there's a new...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Next Steam Deck Model Will Target 4K Resolution, Says Valve

The all-new Steam Deck will not be releasing for another few months but developer Valve already has plans for its next iteration model. Speaking with Rocket Paper Shotgun in a recent interview, product designers Greg Coomer and Lawrence Yang stated that Valve is “already looking ahead to the future because we believe this is a product line which will have a long life.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy