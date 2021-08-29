Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

20 of the Best Horror Books To Hunker Down With This Halloween

By Amber Dowling
Posted by 
SPY
SPY
 5 days ago

Horror movies and their terror-inspiring special effects are great at getting you into the Halloween mood , but when it comes to a more intimate horror experience you just can’t beat a good, old-fashioned book. Written words have the ability to get into your head and stay there, using your own imagination to up the scare factor long after you’ve finished those last pages.

This Halloween, we’ve rounded up some of the chilliest, scariest and downright horrific horror books out there, from classics to more modern takes. Whether you’re in the mood for a spooky ghost story, a helping of psychological terror or a downright gory tale, we’ve got you covered with 20 of the best horror books ever written below.

1. The Haunting of Hill House By Shirley Jackson (1959)

Shirley Jackson is so renowned for her horror stories that there’s now a literary award in her name that’s given to horror and psychological suspense writers annually at Readercon. But it’s this tome that is by far her crowning achievement. Not only was it a National Book Award finalist but many genre fans look towards the haunting house tale and its rich tapestry of characters as horror canon. Meanwhile, the story has since been adapted into two feature films, a play and a Netflix series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NEN4_0bgSS63T00

Buy: The Haunting of Hill House $13.99

2. Dracula By Bram Stoker (1897)

Fans might not all love the particular way that this famous novel was written (there are plenty of letters, articles and diary entries to sift through, after all), but the story itself and the famed vampire in question absolutely withstand the test of time. Of course, the 1992 film directed by Francis Ford Coppola didn’t hurt the book’s popularity, either. Over his career, Stoker wrote several pieces of fiction and non-fiction alike, but in 2018 a Time article revealed that Dracula may have originally been intended for the latter category. In our eyes that makes this book even scarier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOW2V_0bgSS63T00

Buy: Dracula $14.95

3. It By Stephen King (1986)

No matter how many screen iterations of this King tome are made, nothing can compare to the written prose with which this horror mastermind terrorized (yet mesmerized) readers. Creepy clowns, childhood trauma, and the way the “It” in question used the characters’ own fears against them all culminated in a memorable read that helped to solidify King’s place in the horror genre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dxRQa_0bgSS63T00

Buy: It $10.00

4. Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus By Mary Shelley (1818)

Monsters have always been popular horror subject matter, but that’s largely thanks to the influence of this gothic horror novel, which Mary Shelley began writing when she was just 18 years old. The idea of playing God and then being terrified by the results is now a prevalent theme across the arts, while the horror book itself has spawned an interesting conversation about feminist criticism , given how critics at the time changed their tune once they realized the uncredited work they’d been kicking back and forth was actually written by a woman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nrYH6_0bgSS63T00

Buy: Frankenstein $7.95

5. The Shining By Stephen King (1977)

Stephen King notoriously hated the way Stanley Kubrik adapted this novel into the 1980 film, despite the movie’s giant following. That’s in part because King’s tale is more nuanced and character-driven than the big-screen iteration, offering readers an in-depth look at a man driven to madness. Sure, it doesn’t have an elevator of blood, creepy twin girls or Jack Nicholson shouting, “Here’s Johnny!” but there are plenty of other ghastly and blood-curling moments in the written work, including a much more explosive ending.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdyQo_0bgSS63T00

Buy: The Shining $25.99

6. The Call of Cthulhu and Other Weird Stories By H.P. Lovecraft

There are few horror authors as influential as H.P. Lovecraft, whose stories punctuated the 1920s with cosmic terrors and narratives that went beyond your traditional ghost tales. Given that the guy had a penchant for short stories and there are so many good ones to choose from, anyone looking to get into the author’s works might want to start with this collection, which features seven of his stories including The Alchemist and of course, The Call of Cthulhu .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148WDg_0bgSS63T00

Buy: The Call of Cthulhu and Other Weird Stories $14.99

7. Rosemary’s Baby By Ura Levin (1967)

Satanic babies, creepy neighbors, a guy caught between his career and his family and a woman terrified to give birth? It’s no wonder this novel caught on with readers in its debut (or that parts of the novel were heavily censored in various countries for “glorifying” the devil). But to this day it remains one of the creepiest horror books in the genre, and its themes of paranoia and misogynistic metaphors continue to influence horror spin-masters today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T66rn_0bgSS63T00

Buy: Rosemary’s Baby $15.95

8. House of Leaves By Mark Z. Danielewski (2000)

One of the more recent horror books on this list, House of Leaves isn’t scary per se. But it is definitely a mood, one that sits with you well after you’ve finished it. The story of a house that is bigger on the inside than out is disturbing in itself, but it’s the way Danielewski plays with the book’s structure (at one point you need to rotate it in order to read it properly) that really makes this a unique and interactive read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9D6y_0bgSS63T00

Buy: House of Leaves $19.49

9. The Tell-Tale Heart by Edgar Allen Poe (1843)

Technically Poe’s short story isn’t a novel, but it deserves a place on this list as it is one of the first in-depth looks at true psychological horror. It also paved the way for characters like Norman Bates and Hannibal Lecter. The story of an unreliable narrator who strives to convince the reader of his sanity all while describing the murder he committed is Gothic fiction at its best, making this one of the horror mastermind’s most famous offerings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4OC0_0bgSS63T00

Buy: The Tell-Tale Heart $12.99

10. NOS4A2 By Joe Hill (2013)

Is there anything scarier than monsters that attack children? What about a monster that abducts children, brings them to a place called Christmasland, and then sucks their souls in order to restore his own youth? This vampiric novel (written by Stephen King’s son) follows one such monster named Charlie Manx. It was nominated for the Bram Stoker Award when it was released in 2013 and praised for its rich world of characters and nuanced themes of family and the price of creativity. Of course, the fact that it was also adapted into a TV series and a comic book only helped to bolster this book’s popularity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7dOy_0bgSS63T00

Buy: NOS4A2

11. Lord of the Flies By William Golding (1953)

The world in which this classic tale was written is vastly different than the one we live in today, but so many of the themes hold up. The story of a group of marooned boys trying to self-govern themselves to disastrous results isn’t a comparable horror to some of the others on this list, but it does unveil the true horror of human nature. Since its release, this book has topped best-of lists around the world, and as Golding’s debut novel it spawned an impressive career that culminated in the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1983.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VOXG5_0bgSS63T00

Buy: Lord of the Flies $10.95

12. Uzumaki By Junji Ito (2013)

This Japanese horror manga series, written and illustrated by Ito, first appeared as a serial in Big Comic Spirits in the 1990s. The story of the small coastal town Kurouzu-cho and the UZUMAKI spiral that haunts it has since been compiled into one single volume, and widely discovered by new and die-hard genre fans alike. So what makes it so terrifying? Unlike many other horror offerings, in which you can pinpoint the thing doing the terrorizing, in this story the Big Bad is nothing more than a spiral shape that infects an entire town and twists minds and bodies alike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dF3lA_0bgSS63T00

Buy: Uzumaki $34.95

13. Rebecca by Daphne Du Maurier (1938)

The gothic story of a woman who impulsively marries a rich widower only to discover that his home is haunted by his late wife has been recreated plenty of times over the years, including the recent Netflix adaption and the 1940 Oscar-winning film by Alfred Hitchcock. None of those projects really capture the psychological horror of the original, however, or its themes of power and yes, toxic masculinity. The book was a best-seller when it was released, and it remains one of the best horror books ever written today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZuyR7_0bgSS63T00

Buy: Rebecca $14.86

14. Pet Sematary By Stephen King (1983)

Grief and monsters intersect in this King offering, in which a doctor moves his family to a new home in rural Maine. There, a mysterious burial ground hidden behind the family’s new home offers up the promise of life after death, but with a chilling catch. The book is filled with lots of creepy scares, especially for the parents out there, and it’s the kind of read that sits with you long after you’ve finished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04WBwe_0bgSS63T00

Buy: Pet Sematary

15. Beloved by Toni Morrison (1987)

If you like your horror with a side of literary prose, this classic ghost story fits the bill. It’s based on a real woman, which somehow makes it even scarier, and follows the family of former slaves in Cincinnati whose home is haunted by a spirit. It’s a deep read that won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1988, and in 2006 it was ranked as one of The New York Times ’ best works of American fiction. On the flip side, the horror book has also been banned from a handful of schools as a result of the super dark content, which includes bestiality, infanticide and violence, among other subjects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s1VRn_0bgSS63T00

Buy: Beloved $9.31

16. The Woman in Black by Susan Hill (1983)

While two big-screen adaptations of this book have now been made, the original tome features more scares than both combined. On the surface, it’s a story of a lawyer who arrives at a widow’s estate in a small English town in order to settle her affairs. But go deeper and this is a dark ghost story that includes all of those scary and creepy things that make you want to check the corners of your closet before turning your light off for the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vEdVK_0bgSS63T00

Buy: The Woman in Black $19.18

17. The Exorcist By William Peter Blatty (1971)

This classic story that spawned those head-turning movies features all of the scares and horror from the films, but it’s able to go even deeper into the characters’ psyches and motivations. If you haven’t read this horror book it’s a great companion to further your own experience with the story, especially if you’re here for the psychological horror.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Hlln_0bgSS63T00

Buy: The Exorcist $22.99

18. Hell House By Richard Matheson (1971)

If you’re looking for a more gruesome haunted house read, Matheson’s book is where it’s at. The fast-paced storyline is full of vivid physical horror and features plenty of violent and gory scenes, and while some have compared it to The Haunting of Hill House , there are plenty of differences to make them both worth a look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A69DA_0bgSS63T00

Buy: Hell House $15.99

19. A Head Full of Ghosts By Paul Tremblay (2015)

One of the more modern offerings on our list, Tremblay’s horror book puts a whole new spin on the exorcist genre that makes it feel more relevant for new horror audiences. When a 14-year-old girl begins showing signs of acute schizophrenia, a local Catholic priest agrees to an exorcism — and he brings along a camera crew to capture the action. Fast forward to 15 years later and the girl’s younger sister recounts the horrific behind-the-scenes happenings of the hit reality show, not to mention the events that have gone down ever since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PyBd4_0bgSS63T00

Buy: A Head Full of Ghosts $14.49

20. The Hunger by Alma Katsu (2018)

The real-life story of the Donner Party — a group of American pioneers who migrated to California from the Midwest in 1846 but got stuck in the Sierra Nevada mountain range where they resorted to cannibalism to survive — is haunting enough on its own. Katsu’s retelling not only re-examines that terrifying story, but it adds in a creepy supernatural element for a whole new layer of chilling horror, making this a must-have for lovers of horror books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSbvA_0bgSS63T00

Buy: The Hunger $12.88

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alma Katsu
Person
Junji Ito
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Richard Matheson
Person
Stephen King
Person
William Golding
Person
Bram Stoker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Fiction Books#Horror Film#Supernatural Horror#Halloween#Readercon#Time#The Call Of Cthulhu#Rosemary S Baby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesGamespot

Creepshow Season 3 Trailer Delivers Weird Monsters And Comic Book Chills

The trailer for Creepshow Season 3 has been released. The latest season of Shudder's popular horror anthology show releases on September 23. The trailer cuts together lots of moments from Season 3's 12 stories, and while it's not always clear what the episodes will be about, it definitely looks like showrunner Greg Nicotero has pulled out all the scary stops for this season. The Suicide Squad and Walking Dead actor Michael Rooker appear as a cop somewhat alarmed by lots of dead bodies, and there are lots of cool, gooey monster effects--plus the stylized comic book visuals that were kickstarted in the original 1982 Creepshow movie. Check the trailer out below:
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

8 Horror Books About Witches That Are Truly Scary

Are witches and witchcraft scary? Plenty of books are filled with magic and the supernatural, presenting witchcraft with more of an air of wonder than horror. But even comics like The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (and Netflix adaptation of course) acknowledge that there’s a dark side to magic. Then of course, there are horror films like The Witch, Suspiria, The Blair Witch Project, and The Craft. These films are legitimately dark and creepy, and they remind us that, yes, witches are totally scary!
MoviesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best Horror Movie Ever Made

“Le Manoir du Diable” (1896) has often been acknowledged as the first horror movie, although it was only two and a half minutes long. Since then, Hollywood, and filmmakers all over the world have made thousands of horror movies, and the genre has become a mainstay of the industry. Some of the best known horror […]
Moviesknpr

Slasher Films Provide The Lens That Frames This Horror Story

Stephen Graham Jones' My Heart is a Chainsaw is a beautiful love letter to horror movies. However, the many classic slashers that splatter its pages are merely the top layer, and what hides beneath is just as dark, but far more real. Jade Daniels — whose real name is Jennifer...
MoviesCollider

Halloween Horror Nights 2021 at Universal Studios Hollywood: Inside The Haunting of Hill House and Bride of Frankenstein Lives Mazes

When the COVID pandemic led to the cancellation of Halloween Horror Nights in 2020, not only were the event’s legion of devoted fans disappointed, but so was the creative team that puts their blood, sweat and endless hours into making it such a memorable annual experience. But things are officially back on for 2021 and with the Halloween season officially upon us, the scary shenanigans are back at Universal Studios Hollywood, while also following all current safety precautions.
TV & VideosComicBook

Shudder Unveils 61 Days of Halloween Plans, Including Joe Bob Briggs Special and Ghoul Log

Horror fans know that, with Shudder, you get to embrace the spirit of Halloween all year long, but that also means that when we officially start heading into the spooky season, the streaming service pulls out all the stops to go above and beyond what any other streaming service might have planned. With today marking the 61-day countdown to Halloween, the service revealed what audiences can expect in the coming months, from exciting movie debuts to exclusive originals to an all-new Halloween-themed special from horror host Joe Bob Briggs. Keeping in tradition with previous years, the streamer will also unveil a new "Ghoul Log," a stream of a seasonal scene with Halloween-themed sound effects and visuals that fans can put on their TVs to evoke the spirit of the season, which will be officially unveiled on October 1st.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

61 Days Of Halloween: Shudder Unleashes Spooky Series & Film Lineup

It's time, the spirit of Halloween has officially arrived with a series and film lineup announcement from Shudder. The titles, mentioned below, are a part of a celebration with something new around every corner leading up to October 31st. The list of content coming to Shudder includes some long-awaited titles...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Monstrify Your Bookshelf With These Horror Books About Monsters

From the monster under the bed to monsters on the big screen, critics have long argued that monsters are reflections of society’s anxieties. But monsters are also fun. Characterized by their non-humanness, monsters are the perfect candidates for the horror genre because they let readers explore fear in a safe environment.
Books & Literaturewshu.org

Book Review: Forgotten in Death

Forgotten in Death is the 53rd book in J.D. Robb’s Eve Dallas murder mystery series, as in fill-in-the-first-word: “_____ in Death,” the first book being Naked in Death in 1995, and the one before this one, Faithless in Death. I confess — before this new one I had read no...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

14 best psychological thriller books: Page-turners that keep you in suspense

Nothing makes you turn the page faster than a bit of suspense, something that psychological thrillers have in abundance. The best ones leave you off-kilter, wanting more and pondering the final page.Though not a recorded term until 1925, the themes of contemporary psychological thrillers have their roots in gothic Victorian fiction. Whether exploring the psychology of a sociopath, narrating a mystery or crime, or just dissolving the reader’s sense of reality, the genre offers a deep dive into human minds and behaviour.Much of their popularity owes to how close they can chime with our own reality. Whereas in horror fiction...
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: A tantalizing mystery: Why do our brains love the unknown?

- - - On a winter night in 1926, a young Agatha Christie put her daughter to bed, told the maid she was going for a drive and vanished. The next day her car was found with its wheels overhanging the edge of a cliff. The story became a sensation: Was it an accident? Suicide? Possibly even murder? Jonah Lehrer launches his latest book with this intriguing account from the famous writer's past (she was found alive more than a week later) and, in so doing, effectively dramatizes the question he intends to answer: Why does mystery create a mental itch that must be scratched?
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
Orlando, FLclick orlando

Universal debuts menacing menu for Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has released details about its food and beverage offerings that will be available during its upcoming Halloween Horror Nights event. Universal said the menu was developed in conjunction with the theme park’s executive chef and culinary team, and many of the foods pay tribute to some of the big names at this year’s event.
Books & Literaturepurewow.com

The 24 Best (and Only a Little Spooky) Halloween Books For Kids

Depending on the age of your children, Halloween can be a mixed bag. (And no, we’re not talking about the random toothbrush that finds its way into your kid’s trick-or-treating haul.) The very young one finds the festivities (i.e., throngs of people in bizarre costumes) a little too jarring, while the eldest of the brood is begging for permission to watch an R-rated slasher flick. While we can’t claim to have a solution for every family dilemma that comes up over the holiday season, we do have the reading list covered. Here, a spooky and silly round-up of Halloween books for kids, with offerings that will get both the big and littles ones psyched for the holiday.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Horror Games on PC

This list was originally published in October 2020 and has been periodically updated since. If you’ve got the stomach for them, horror games can be some of the most immersive and adrenaline-pumping experiences around. While horror games seemingly went out of fashion on consoles for a while, they’ve always been...
Gamblinghorrornews.net

The Best Horror-Themed Online Slots

For those who are partial to the horror genre, you may naturally gravitate towards horror-themed slot games. This is no surprise since mankind’s enthrallment for the spooky dates back centuries. From misunderstood “witches” in Salem to the legends of Dracula in Transylvania, we’re no strangers to the weird and scary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy