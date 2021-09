GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas-backed Palestinian activists in the Gaza Strip have launched a new wave of incendiary balloons into Israel. The move Tuesday further raises tensions after a night of Israeli airstrikes on the seaside territory. The enemy sides this week have engaged in their heaviest cross-border fighting since an 11-day war in May. In the occupied West Bank, meanwhile, officials said a Palestinian teen was killed in a clash with the Israeli military. The fighting has threatened to overshadow a visit to Washington by Israel’s new prime minister, Naftali Bennett. He is scheduled to meet President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday.