Toledo, OH

Religious Offerings: Gospel music returns to the Fulton County Fair

By By Nicki Gorny / The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

The Fulton County Fair begins in Wauseon on Friday, and Fulton County Christian Music Ministries again hosts live music each day in the Eunice Tedrow Gospel Building.

The ministry traces its roots to 1966, when a Christian radio station first broadcast from the fair. Organizers traded a Gospel Tent for a permanent home in the Eunice Tedrow Gospel Building in 2015, and, today, the ministry continues to enable churches and musical groups to share their instrumental, vocal and other talents at the Fulton County Fair.

Musicians are set to perform each day of the fair, beginning Friday and continuing through Sept. 9. Stand-out acts this year include singer-songwriter Hannah Kerr at 5 p.m. Sept. 5. The Hyssongs, who have been performing together for more than 20 years, sing at morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 5. And the Isbell Family performs at 5 p.m. on Sept. 6.

The fairgrounds are at 8514 State Rt. 108, Wauseon. For a full schedule, go to fccmm.org .

Toledo Country Live

Toledo Country Live returns for a lengthy coronavirus hiatus on Saturday.

The Toledo Country Live Band performs country songs, selected around a common theme, as a means of worship at 6 p.m. at the Church of St. Andrew United Methodist, 3620 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo. There is no cost to attend, but a free-will offering will be taken.

Toledo Country Live has been running for more than a decade. For more information, call 419-262-4453.

Pastors’ forum

The Northwest Ohio Foundation for Life hosts a pastors’ forum on Sept. 14. It is slated for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Toledo Club, and clergy, pastors and church leaders are invited to register, $15, lunch included, at fflnwo.org .

This year's theme is “set the captives free,” and attendees will again learn and share how to discuss life as a biblical matter, rather than a divisive political topic, according to an event description. Guest speakers are Arnold Culbreath, of the Douglass Leadership Institute, and the Rev. Matthew Rader, spiritual director to the Diocese of Toledo’s Project Rachel since 2016.

Foundation for Life also hosts a SEAL Team Boot Camp, geared at students in eighth grade through college who want to "train to defend your pro-life beliefs on the front lines" on Sept. 18. The free half-day program runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Maumee Valley Church, 8715 Garden Rd., Maumee.

The SEAL Team, or Students Equipped to Advocate for Life, is a year-round student organization hosted by the Foundation for Life.

For more information or to register for either event, go to fflnwo.org .

Vigil at UT

The University of Toledo Multifaith Council hosts a COVID Vigil at the University of Toledo on Thursday. The MultiFaith Council of Northwest Ohio is collaborating with them.

Event chair Farah El Nahal will offer opening remarks, as will founding chair Isabella Weik and Willie McKether, the university's vice president of diversity and inclusion. Prayers will be offered from Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Hinduism, and the Sikh faith.

The vigil is 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the student union steps.

