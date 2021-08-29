I Start Each Day With Coffee, but This Concentrate Broke My Usual Routine — For Good

Whether you enjoy a casual cup or two in the morning or drink it around the clock, chances are you rely on coffee in some way to get you through whatever daily responsibilities and tasks await you. And while your choices in how you take your java were once limited to cream and sugar or black, today the list of coffee drinks is seemingly endless. But your preferences may depend on where you live. According to a recent report, the most popular coffee drinks in America vary pretty significantly depending on which state you call home.