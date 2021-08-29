In-person events scheduled for combined Flying Pig and Queen Bee weekend in October

2019 Flying Pig Marathon

Schedules are out for the in-person events that will be held during the combined Flying Pig and Queen Bee weekend, Oct. 29-31.

The three-day festival starts with the Fifty West Mile, part of the TQL Beer Series, Friday, Oct. 29, according to a news release from Pig Works.

The schedule continues Saturday morning with the Toyota 10K, then the Tri-State Running Company 5K, after the 5k the Queen Bee Medpace 4 Mile, and then on to the Flying Fur.

>>FOA Rally 4 Recovery held today in Dayton

Sunday’s schedule includes the Flying Pig Marathon, the Paycor Half Marathon, the Queen Bee Half Marathon, and the CityDash 4-person relay.

“All of us with the Flying Pig and Queen Bee are thrilled that we will ‘return to flight’ in October with in-person events,” Iris Simpson Bush, president and CEO of Pig Works, said in the release.

>>1 in critical condition after overnight crash in Dayton

The Cincinnati Children’s 26th Mile, Piglet, PigAbilities events, and youth programs will remain virtual this year, but will be added back to the schedule in 2022, according to the release.

Registration for the fall events will be capped and is now open.

©2021 Cox Media Group