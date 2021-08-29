Cancel
Ask Dr. Universe: When and why would a clam open its shell?

By Washington State University
The Spokesman-Review
Cover picture for the articleDr. Universe: When would a clam open its shell? Why do the shells open? As far as I know, it opens when boiled for food. – Teng, 5, China. There are a lot of different reasons why a clam might open its shell. My friend Jonathan Robinson, a marine ecologist at Washington State University, told me all about it. If we spent some time where the ocean meets the shore, or the intertidal zone, we might observe how clams open their shells when they need to eat, breathe or move around.

