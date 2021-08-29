Cancel
Luis Arraez sitting on Sunday for Minnesota

By Sean Montiel
Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Arraez is being replaced at designated hitter by Josh Donaldson against Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 365 plate appearances this season, Arraez has a .303 batting average with a .763 OPS,...

