US carries out Kabul airstrike

crossroadstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — The United States carried out a defensive airstrike in the Afghan capital, Kabul, targeting a suspected ISIS-K car bomb that posed an “imminent” threat to the airport, US Central Command said Sunday. US forces have been racing to complete their evacuation operation before Tuesday’s deadline and under the...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Hamid Karzai
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Us State Department#Us Embassy#Kabul#Un#Cnn#Us Central Command#Us Centcom#Pentagon#Urban#The Us Embassy#The White House#Isis#Taliban#Western#Islamist#The Un Security Council#Afghans#Journal Du Dimanche#Unsc
