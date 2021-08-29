Cancel
NFL

Thielen, Sanders lead names to shy away from

By NBC Sports EDGE Staff
nbcsportsedge.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of researching and preparing for leagues, we're finally in the thick of draft season. With regular season action rapidly approaching and a steady flow of injury-related depth chart moves taking place, now is the time to solidify the players you are planning on drafting or passing on. We...

Minnesota State
NFL
MLB
Football
Sports
Top 10 NFL WRs

A list of the 10 best NFL WRs for the 2021 campaign is a tough one to create. Top to bottom, wide receiver is the deepest skill position in the NFL, with teams sometimes fielding multiple stars at once (Minnesota, Tampa Bay, Dallas). Of all of the talent, who emerges as the 10 best NFL wide receivers?
Why Allen Robinson is a top pick for your fantasy draft

If you run a redraft league, your draft position will likely determine whether or not you get a top-tier wideout. If you’re drafting towards the end of the first round, you could have a great opportunity to grab a truly elite fantasy receiver. If you have an early selection and prioritize running back, you may settle for a second-tier player. In auction drafts, you’ll have to make a similar choice. Do you invest in a top fantasy back, or hope guys like Christian McCaffery and Dalvin Cook command huge bids so you can get a deal on Tyreek Hill? Of course, there’s the question of going for a boom-or-bust type player, or a consistent target monster with a higher floor, too. Either way you approach the position, sticking to your tier sheet will prevent you from making a panic pick when you’re on the clock. But before you write out your big board of WRs, you gotta do your homework.
Vikings WR Adam Thielen nursing bruised thigh

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen exited Saturday's preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts with a bruised thigh. The injury, which was sustained on the Vikings' first possession, is not expected to sideline Thielen for long. Thielen, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Sunday, led the Vikings in touchdown receptions...
Vikings' Adam Thielen: No catches Saturday

Thielen couldn't corral his only target during Saturday's preseason loss to the Colts. Thielen has been without Justin Jefferson, his running mate at wide receiver, for much of training camp as the latter recovers from an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. After Thielen and Kirk Cousins didn't suit up in the Vikings' exhibition opener, the pair attempted to connect on their first possession of preseason Week 2 but were unable to do so on a short pass over the middle. The appearance may have been Thielen's only one before Week 1, especially to ensure Minnesota's top skill-position players are as healthy as possible to face the Bengals on the road on Sunday, Sept. 12.
Lunchbreak: Cook, Jefferson Make NFL Network's All-Analytics Team

The Vikings held Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson out of the preseason to ensure the two stars would be ready to go for Week 1 and beyond. That duo will finally see the field Sept. 12 in Cincinnati, and Cynthia Frelund of NFL Network expects both players to be among the best at their positions in 2021.
8 Players Who Will Disappoint (Fantasy Football)

Every season, we get captivated by the players who went out and had a huge year that led their fantasy managers to championships. Those athletes often end up being the same ones many target the next season, only to find out that they paid a premium based on last year’s performance and will get a lot less production from that selection than they had hoped. This type of player isn’t the only one you have to worry about as a regression candidate, though.
Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
Patrick Peterson Married a Doctor & Named Their Daughter After Peyton Manning

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was born to be a football player. He’s related to four former pros: Santana Moss, Sinorice Moss, Bryant McFadden and Walter McFadden. Peterson also grew up in South Florida, a veritable breeding ground for football stars. He’s married to a holistic doctor who understands the...
Chiefs Released A Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

With roster cuts due this Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs have made a tough decision regarding wide receiver Antonio Callaway. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have waived Callaway. This is yet another setback for Callaway, who has missed time over the past week because of a bone bruise.
Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
Chiefs Released Notable Running Back On Monday

The Chiefs had to make the difficult decision to release one of their notable running backs on Monday afternoon. Kansas City felt good about all five of its running backs during the preseason, leaving the organization with a difficult decision on Monday when it started trimming its roster to 53 players. Unfortunately, Darwin Thompson was the odd man out.
Colin Cowherd Says Tony Romo Has Officially ‘Lost His Mind’

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo gave a ringing endorsement of New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson earlier this week. But not everyone sees eye-to-eye with the well-renowned CBS analyst. For instance, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd said that Romo has “officially lost his mind” after claiming that Wilson could...
Former Cardinals receiver is turning heads at 49ers training camp

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield has been looking impressive this summer as he attempts to make the San Francisco 49ers 2021 roster. Shortly after he wasn’t selected by any team in the 2018 NFL Draft, Trent Sherfield eventually landed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.

