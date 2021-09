Last year’s appearance against Pittsburgh at home was surreal for Lucas Giolito. With only his teammates, a select few of the media, and a bunch of cardboard cutouts witnessed the magical no-hitter Giolito tossed. Hoping to find that magic again and continue his outstanding stretch since the All-Star Break, Giolito hit a bump in the road. Well, it is better to say he slipped up as Giolito left early due to an injury in the fifth inning.