Milwaukee's Omar Narvaez hitting in cleanup spot on Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers and their ever-widening lead in the National League Central visited Busch Stadium with, as infielder Kolten Wong said, "a point to make." Consider it made. Brewers broadcaster Jeff Levering, who spent time as a prospect in the Cardinals' organization too while calling games for Class AA Springfield during Mike Shildt's tenure there, joins the Best Podcast in Baseball from the visitors' radio booth at Busch Stadium to talk about Milwaukee's ascension as the best team -- best organization? -- in the National League Central. With two wins in the first two games of the series, the first-place Brewers have widened their lead over the third-place Cardinals to 12 games with 11 head-to-head games remaining. Milwaukee has had the season the Cardinals imagined -- one hinged around an exceptional, deep pitching staff and infused with an aggressive move as a booster rocket up the standings. Levering talks with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold about watching Shildt's work in Springfield, Mo., and how that plays in the big leagues, and there's also a Bob Uecker story, or two.