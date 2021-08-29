Cancel
Milwaukee's Omar Narvaez hitting in cleanup spot on Sunday

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is starting in Sunday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Narvaez will handle catching responsibilities after Manny Pina was kept on Milwaukee's bench on Sunday afternoon. In a matchup against right-hander Griffin Jax, our models project Narvaez to score 11.3 FanDuel points at the salary of...

