Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Avengers: Endgame’s Russo Brothers React To Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Trailer Breaking Viewing Record

By Jamil David
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It has been quite the week for Spider-Man fans. The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was leaked last Sunday, prompting Sony and Marvel Studios to quickly scrub it from the internet. The trailer would officially be released the following day (to coincide with CinemaCon), to say that it caused hype among fans would be an understatement. As a result, the three-minute teaser trailer broke the viewing record previously held by Avengers: Endgame, and the Russo Brothers reacted to the trailer’s success.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Russo Brothers
Person
Russos
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Chloé Zhao
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinemacon#Avengers Endgame#The Russo Brothers#No Way Home#Instagram#Mcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Method Man Shows Marvel Why He Should Play Lucas Bishop in the MCU's X-Men Reboot

Joining the ranks of Emmy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali, and now wrestler-turned-actor John Cena and everyone's favorite hobbit Elijah Wood, Method Man (Clifford Smith) is currently putting his name in the hat for the MCU. The actor/rapper made a splash on Instagram with an image that portrays the hip-hop legend as the time traveling mutant Lucas Bishop, or Bishop for short. The 50 year old talent tagged Marvel, Marvel Studios, and Kevin Feige, the House of Mouse's head cheese at Marvel. He went on to say, "Thanx for the look, now if we can get @marvel and @marvelstudios on board..er 'body tag." You can take a look at Method Man's X-Men look below.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Poll reveals the most popular Spider-Man among Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Spider-Man He is one of the favorite superheroes of the general public, since many are reflected in him as he is a young man who has problems in daily life, such as staying in a love relationship or study-related situations. In the last time they were Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland who played him in his adaptations on the big screen and thanks to a poll the fans had to choose which one was better of the three.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Finally Weighs in on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Recasting

Marvel Studios has recently launched its first animated series set in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. What If…? brings its Marvel Comics namesake to the small-screen and explores how iconic events in the MCU would look if they happened in an entirely different way. What Marvel’s What If…? has also...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Spider-Man 2 Actor Seemingly Denies Role In No Way Home

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. A number of long-awaited Marvel projects are coming to theaters over the next few months, but none are as hotly anticipated as Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. The first trailer has broken viewership records, and there are countless theories about what the multiverse story might include. And now one Spider-Man 2 actor has seemingly denied their role in the upcoming threequel.
MoviesPosted by
Distractify

'Spider-Man' Fans Think Ned Will Be the Hobgoblin in 'No Way Home'

If you've followed Spider-Man movies up until this point, then you know what's coming. Or, rather, what might be coming. According to a theory that came out ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home, some fans believe Ned will become the Hobgoblin in the 2021 movie. In a handful of other Spider-Man iterations that came before this one, Peter Parker's best friend turned on him. Could it happen this time around too?
Moviesthenerdstash.com

Top 10 Reasons Why Spider-Man 2 is Still the Best Spidey Movie

Spider-Man is box office gold nowadays. Since the web-slinger’s 2002 inaugural Hollywood adventure, there’s been no slowing the production of Spider-films. Yet, I argue that the character’s heights were reached in Sam Raimi’s unforgettable 2004 sequel, Spider-Man 2. Never has a movie captured what makes the character so iconic than in this film.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Spider-Man Fans Are Convinced They Spot Daredevil In No Way Home’s Trailer

It’s been an eventful couple of days for Spidey fans, as the first footage of Spider-Man: No Way Home hit the internet and introduced the premise of Tom Holland’s next movie as Peter Parker. It’s a massive trailer for the MCU considering it showed the first look at the return of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, along with hints that the hero could also face Green Goblin, Sandman and Electro. Aside from that, fans are absolutely convinced that the Netflix incarnation of Daredevil is back.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer May Reveal Sandman's Return

Spider-Man: No Way Home's first trailer continues to seemingly reveal more than it initially seemed to when it comes to the villains. Since the new Spider-Man movie trailer debuted online, Marvel fans have already spotted Easter egg references to various members of the Sinister Six - a team of Spider-Man villains brought together from across the multiverse. Some of the more obvious references in the trailer was the attack by Green Goblin (not yet shown directly), and the climactic entrance by Alfred Molina's Doc Ock (from Spider-Man 2); there were was also a not-so-subtle visual ode to Jamie Foxx's Electro (Amazing Spider-Man 2). But now Spider-Man fans are digging even deeper into the No Way Home trailer and finding even more.
MoviesCinema Blend

What's Up With Doctor Strange In The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer?

The first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived, and fans finally have an idea of what the highly-anticipated Marvel movie is about. Spider-Man's secret identity is now public knowledge following the events of Far From Home, and with Peter Parker's life greatly affected by the secret, he went to the one person he could think of powerful enough to reverse his luck. Peter heads to Doctor Strange's house and convinces him to cast a spell that makes everyone in the world forget that he was Spider-Man.
Moviesdisneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: Watch the FIRST Trailer for Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’!

We’ve been having a BLAST as of late, exploring Avengers Campus to see all the Marvel themed eats, merchandise, entertainment, and more!. But, we’ve also been keeping an eye on the latest Marvel shows and films debuting recently. One of the most highly anticipated movies is the third film in the Spider-Man franchise as we’ve waited for Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s trailer to debut.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Blade Reboot Director Explains How The Vampire Hunter Is Being Handled For The MCU

Marvel Studios packed a lot of big announcements into its panel at 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, including that a Blade reboot starring True Detective’s Mahershala Ali was in development. While we’re still a ways off from seeing Ali’s take on Eric Brooks enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was reported in July that Mogul Mowgli director Bassam Tariq had been hired to helm Blade. Now Tariq has not only confirmed this is true, he’s also provided some insight on what we can expect from this version of the vampire hunter.
MoviesInside the Magic

Tom Holland Celebrates ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Triumph Over ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The internet nearly broke over the release of the official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) on August 23. Thanks to a leaked video the night before, No Way Home was the talk of the town across all social media platforms. As a result, Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s teaser trailer is the most viewed trailer in a 24-hour period, beating the previous record set by Avengers: Endgame (2019).
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Jake Gyllenhaal Encounters Mysterio Cosplayer

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to hit theatres in December, and the long-awaited first trailer for the movie was finally released last week. Since before the movie went into production, there have been many casting rumors about the film, including the longstanding belief that it will feature former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland has denied these rumors, but we do know for a fact that Alfred Molina will be returning as Doc Ock from the Maguire-led Spider-Man 2. Another actor fans are hoping to see is Jake Gyllenhaal, who played Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home. While his character died in the last film, there's always a chance he could pop up again now that the multiverse is in play. Whether or not we'll be seeing Mysterio again, Gyllenhaal had his own encounter with the character this week.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Did Shang-Chi Bring Back Abomination Actor Tim Roth? Here’s The Latest

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will introduce a brand new hero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that doesn't mean that the movie doesn't also include a few familiar faces as well. The trailer for the movie surprised a lot of people when it revealed that Abomination, the massive creature that Bruce Banner fought at the end of The Incredible Hulk, would be returning. He was spotted in a scene that showed him in a cage fight against Doctor Strange's friend Wong.

Comments / 0

Community Policy