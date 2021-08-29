Nationals top prospect Keibert Ruiz, key piece of Max Scherzer trade with Dodgers, set for team debut

The Nationals announced that Ruiz will be called up from Triple-A Rochester to make his Washington debut Monday versus the Phillies. The key piece Washington received in the deadline deal that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Dodgers, Ruiz has made a quick impression a month into his tenure with a new organization. Over 20 games at Rochester, the 23-year-old switch-hitting catcher slashed .308/.365/.577 with five home runs and 14 RBI. He will likely settle in as Washington's everyday backstop upon joining the team Monday, and his exceptional production at Triple-A should give him a chance at emerging as a fantasy-relevant option over the final month of the season, even in leagues that start only one catcher.