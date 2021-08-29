Nationals top prospect Keibert Ruiz, key piece of Max Scherzer trade with Dodgers, set for team debut
The Washington Nationals on Sunday announced that catching prospect Keibert Ruiz has been called up and will start on Monday at home in the series opener against the Phillies. Ruiz, 23, from the Nats' standpoint was the centerpiece of the deadline blockbuster six-player trade that most notably sent ace Max Scherzer and All-Star infielder Trea Turner to the Dodgers. Josiah Gray, also part of Washington's return in the deadline deal, is set to pitch Monday for Ruiz's debut.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 1