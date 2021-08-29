One Dead, Two Wounded In Early Sunday Morning Oakland Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Alameda man was killed and two women wounded early Sunday in a downtown Oakland shooting, authorities said.

Oakland Police PIO Johnna Watson said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of Broadway around 2:37 a.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered evidence a of shooting and received notification that several victims were at local hospitals seeking treatment.

An Alameda man succumbed to his wounds. Two adult females — one a Novato resident and the other Modesto resident — arrived at Children’s Hospital with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Highland Hospital and were in stable condition.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

No other information as to the suspect or suspects or a motive has been released. Homicide detectives were still gathering evidence Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

The slaying was the 84th homicide in Oakland this year. Last year at this time police had investigated 63 homicides in the city.