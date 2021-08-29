Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

One Dead, Two Wounded In Early Sunday Morning Oakland Shooting

Posted by 
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060iA5_0bgSQ8tL00

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Alameda man was killed and two women wounded early Sunday in a downtown Oakland shooting, authorities said.

Oakland Police PIO Johnna Watson said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of Broadway around 2:37 a.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered evidence a of shooting and received notification that several victims were at local hospitals seeking treatment.

An Alameda man succumbed to his wounds. Two adult females — one a Novato resident and the other Modesto resident — arrived at Children’s Hospital with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Highland Hospital and were in stable condition.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

No other information as to the suspect or suspects or a motive has been released. Homicide detectives were still gathering evidence Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

The slaying was the 84th homicide in Oakland this year. Last year at this time police had investigated 63 homicides in the city.

Comments / 20

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
38K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
Alameda, CA
Government
City
Alameda, CA
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Modesto, CA
Alameda, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
City
Novato, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Oakland Police#Downtown Oakland#Early Sunday Morning#Cbs Sf#Children S Hospital#Highland Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Man Arrested In Fatal San Francisco Tenderloin District Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 36-year-old Oakland man has been arrested in connection with a fatal Aug. 17th shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District, authorities announced Friday. San Francisco police said Hermando Aresold has been booked into county jail on counts that include murder, assault with a firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. At approximately 12:57 a.m. on Aug, 17th, police officers received a call from a local hospital regarding a walk-in shooting victim. The victim, a 48-year-old male, was privately transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite the efforts of the medical staff, the man died...
Daly City, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

CHP: Multiple Victims Wounded In Early Morning I-280 Freeway Shooting

DALY CITY (CBS SF) — A gunmen opened fire on a SUV traveling on I-280 in Daly City early Friday, riddling the GMC Yukon with bullets, leaving behind a trail of spent cartridges and forcing the shutdown of the southbound lanes near Eastmoor Ave. for several hours. CHP spokesperson Mark Andrews told the San Francisco Chronicle that “multiple occupants of the vehicle were injured and transported to the hospital.” Andrews did not reveal the conditions of the shooting victims. The CHP and San Mateo County Fire Department emergency crews responded to southbound I-280 at Eastmoor to reports of a shooting at around 1:43 a.m. Video shot at the scene showed the Yukon on the side of the road, windows shot out. CHP officers were collecting evidence and spent cartridges across all lanes of the freeway.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Catalytic Converter Thieves Shoot At San Francisco Resident Who Tried To Stop Theft

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man who yelled from the window of his San Francisco home at two catalytic converter thieves escaped injury when the thieves opened fire at him Thursday, police said. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. on the 300 block of Molimo Dr. in the Miraloma neighborhood near Mount Davidson. San Francisco police said the victim told officers he heard the sound of power tools being used in the street outside his home. He looked outside and saw two male suspects lying next to his neighbor’s car. Catalytic converters are unprotected and attractive to car burglars. (CBS) The victim yelled out the window to the suspects and then heard what seemed to be gunshots, police said. Both suspects fled in another vehicle. Officers observed damage to the resident’s window and a wall consistent with bullet strikes. An inspection of the vehicle the suspects were lying next to showed damage to the exhaust pipe and the catalytic converter was missing, police said. The resident was not injured in the incident. Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”  
San Jose, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

One Dead, Two Injured, Hit-And-Run Suspect At Large Following Horrific San Jose Crash

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One person was dead, two others hospitalized with injuries and a suspected hit-and-run driver remained at large Friday morning after a horrific three-vehicle collision in San Jose. San Jose police said officers responded to reports of the crash in the area of Santa Clara Street and 10th Street at around 10:32 p.m. According to investigators, a 2005 black BWM sedan was travelling westbound on Santa Clara Street and went through a red traffic signal light at 10th Street, striking a 2010 gray Nissan SUV. The impact of the collision pushed the Nissan into a storefront on Santa Clara...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Firefighters Respond to Fire in Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Francisco were at the scene of a structure fire on 17th Street in San Francisco’s Mission District Thursday, according to authorities. The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted about the incident at 3520 17th Street shortly before 5 p.m. 1ST ALARM, 3520 17TH ST, AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/TZTXgJN7nB — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) September 2, 2021 The department later tweeted that crews were making progress on the fire. The San Francisco Firefighters Union Twitter account also posted images from the scene. WORKING FIRE, 1ST ALARM, 3500 BLOCK OF 17TH ST, #SFFD UNITS ON SCENE @RafaelMandelman @HillaryRonen pic.twitter.com/AUSx7lsb34 — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) September 3, 2021 As of shortly after 5 p.m., San Francisco police were confirming that the fire was under control. So far there has been no word regarding the cause of the fire or any injuries.
San Leandro, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Former San Leandro Police Sergeant Sentenced To Probation For Faking Overtime Hours Worked

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A former San Leandro police sergeant has been sentenced to two years probation and community service for illegally manipulating the payroll system he administered to pad his overtime hours that he did not work. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office said Robert Frank Sanchez was sentenced for felony grand theft from the San Leandro Police Department on Wednesday. He pleaded no contest to the charge in June. Aside from the probation and 240 hours of community service, Sanchez was ordered to pay a maximum of $46,815.88 in restitution. Former San Leandro Police Sgt. Robert Sanchez (San Leandro Police Dept.) In...
Oakland, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Arrest 2 Suspects, Recover Firearms

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Tuesday confirmed the recent arrest of two suspects who fled from officers and were taken into custody with firearms. Oakland police officers assigned to department’s Violent Crimes Operation Center were conducting an investigation in West Oakland when two individuals fled from the officers in a vehicle. Police later located the two individuals on foot in the 800 block of Mead Avenue. Officers set a perimeter and, with the assistance of the OPD’s Argus helicopter, located the suspects who were safely taken into custody. Police did not offer any details on the charges the suspects were arrested on, but the department’s Twitter account posted an image the firearms seized in the arrests. The Oakland Police Department arrested two individuals and recovered two firearms as part of an ongoing investigation. Click link for more information.https://t.co/wHZkuZzuhg pic.twitter.com/RcIKFRgHaH — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 1, 2021
Oakland, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Violent Oakland Weekend — One Dead, Four Wounded In Gunfire On Oakland Streets

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — It was another violent weekend on Oakland streets: An Alameda man was killed and two women wounded in an early morning shooting in downtown Oakland while two men were wounded — one gravely — when a gunman riddled a College Ave. barber shop with riddled with bullets. Oakland investigators were scrambling Monday to identify the motives and suspects behind the two shootings. “The City of Oakland experienced more acts of violent crime this weekend,” the police department said in a statement released Sunday night. “The Oakland Police Department is addressing these crimes through the investigative work of OPD’s...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Northbound Hwy 101 Connector in San Francisco Reopens After Police Activity

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — CHP in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon reported that the northbound US-101 connector ramp has reopened after being closed by police activity. Shortly before 1 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to police department activity blocking all lanes of the northbound US-101 connector ramp to US-101. At about 1:20 p.m., the 511.org Twitter account posted that all lanes had reopened. UPDATE: Residual Delays on Northbound US-101 Connector Ramp to US-101 Ramp in San Francisco. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 1, 2021 There were no details available regarding what the police activity that forced the closure was. Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
Sonoma County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Sonoma County Correctional Lieutenant Dies From Virus Complications

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A correctional lieutenant who has been with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years has died from complications due to COVID-19. The Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Correctional Lieutenant Bobby Travelstead died at a local hospital on Wednesday. Travelstead joined the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in 2007, serving multiple roles as a correctional deputy, including as a field training officer and in pretrial services. He was promoted to sergeant in 2014, promoted to lieutenant in 2019 and most recently worked as a watch commander at the Main Adult Detention Facility in Santa Rosa. “Bobby served the FTO...
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Caldor Fire Update: Crews Take Advantage of Weather, Increase Containment; 3 Looting Suspects Arrested

CHRISTMAS VALLEY (CBS SF) — Firefighters mounting a defense of South Lake Tahoe on Thursday were able to take advantage of favorable weather conditions, gaining ground on the Caldor Fire as authorities arrested their third looting suspect. As of Thursday evening update by Cal Fire at 7 p.m., the Caldor Fire had grown to 210,893 acres and was 27% contained. The Caldor Fire remained only a few miles from South Lake Tahoe, which was emptied of 22,000 residents days ago, along with casinos and shops across the state line in Nevada. The wind-whipped assault along the fire lines eased early Thursday, slowing the...
San Jose, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Shooting In San Jose Alum Rock Neighborhood Injures 1

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — At least one person has been injured shooting in San Jose’s Alum Rock neighborhood Monday. San Jose police said in a tweet the shooting happened along the 1000 block of Sundown Lane just south of Story Road and east of E. Capitol Expressway. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Police originally said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries, but a subsequent tweet indicated the injuries were not life-threatening and the victim had been stabilized. Units are at the scene of a shooting incident in the 1000 block of Sundown Ln. One male victim. No suspect description. More info as it becomes available. TOC 2:22 PM pic.twitter.com/VwZFUD5i0Y — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) August 30, 2021 This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.  
Hayward, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Capitol Corridor Train Hits, Kills Person on Tracks Near Hayward Station

HAYWARD (CBS SF/BCN) — A person is dead after a collision with a Capitol Corridor train in the area of the Hayward station on Thursday morning, an agency spokeswoman said. Capitol Corridor reported the problem shortly before 7:10 a.m. involving Train 524, which runs from San Jose to Sacramento. Spokeswoman Karen Bakar confirmed the fatality but did not have any other details about how the person died. All passengers on the train were transferred to BART and the train remained stopped at the Hayward station for more than three hours. As of about 10:20 a.m., Train 524 was moving again, Bakar said. Capitol Corridor...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

SFPD Offers $50K Reward To Find Killer Of 16-Year-Old Jaeda Tofaeono In Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – One month after 16-year-old Jaeda Tofaeono was killed, the San Francisco Police Department have offered a $50,000 reward to find the suspected shooter. On July 30, Jaeda and a 45-year-old woman were gunned down near Bertha Lane and Hudson Avenue in the city’s Bayview District shortly before 7 p.m. Both victims were taken to the hospital before police arrived. Despite life-saving measures, the teen died from her injuries. Police said the woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive. The shooting was the 29th homicide of the year in San Francisco. 16-year-old Jaeda Tofaeono was...
Aptos, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Teen Stabbed To Death At High School In Aptos; 2 Students Arrested

APTOS (CBS SF) — A student was stabbed to death at Aptos High School on Tuesday and two other teens have been arrested in connection with the crime, according to authorities. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call reporting a stabbing on campus around 2:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from multiple stab wounds. The boy was airlifted to a nearby trauma center where he died from his injuries. Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said the wounded student, who was a senior, was found near the school pool but the stabbing likely occurred elsewhere on campus, which...
San Jose, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

CHP Searching For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Pedestrian in San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) requested the public’s help Tuesday in locating the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on I-680 near San Jose before driving off the previous night. CHP dispatch received calls of the accident on SB I-680, south of Berryessa Road, around 8:40 p.m. Monday. Officers arrived on scene and found the pedestrian, dead, lying in the freeway. Officers shut down all southbound lanes of I-680 for four hours while they investigated the scene. The freeway opened up again at 12:45 a.m. As of press time, there was no description of the driver or the vehicle involved in the accident. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin. The release of identity will be coordinated through the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office. This collision remains under investigation. The CHP San Jose asks that anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or might otherwise be able to offer information about the suspect vehicle, contact the office at (408)961-0900.
San Jose, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Nearly 170 Cited, 6 Vehicles Impounded In South San Jose Sideshow Crackdown

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Nearly 170 people were cited and several vehicles were impounded following a large sideshow in South San Jose over the weekend. San Jose Police tweeted on Sunday that the sideshow took place in the intersection of San Ignacio Avenue and Great Oaks Boulevard. Big sideshow last night at San Ignacio Av and Great Oaks Blvd. Thanks to a coordinated/organized response, with available resources we were able to shut it down and detain spectators and prevent many vehicles from leaving. pic.twitter.com/JcIEGMftwG — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) August 29, 2021 “It’s dangerous. We’ve had police officers assaulted in the...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Dixie Fire Update: Firefight On Escarpment Near Highway 395; ‘This Fire Moves Even When There Is No Wind’

MILFORD, Lassen County (CBS SF) — Firefighters battled the ever-expanding Dixie Fire Friday along the blaze’s eastern edge as flames continued to burn through bone-dry forest and grasslands, advancing to within a half mile of the massive burn scar left over from the Sugar Fire that was a part of July’s Beckwourth Complex blaze. Since the fire started on July 14th above the Cresta Dam in the Feather River Canyon, the blaze has ripped through portions of five counties. The burn zone stretched over 868,781 acres and was 55 percent contained by Friday morning. More than 1,283 structures, including hundreds of...
Berkeley, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Woman Tries To Set Berkeley African American Church On Fire

BERKELEY (KPIX) – For the second time in a year, an African-American church in Berkeley was targeted in an arson attack that the pastor believes was racially-motivated. This latest attempt was Ebenezer Baptist Church on the corner of Woolsey and Martin Luther King Way. The pastor shared video of the incident with KPIX. In a span of 7 minutes, a woman came back twice to try to set the prominent African American church on fire. The woman in the video was seen pacing around Ebenezer Baptist Church, throwing bricks at the window and pouring lighter fluid on the grass. “By the grace...
Oakland, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Big-Rig Driver Sought In Fatal Hit-&-Run Near Port Of Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A big-rig driver is being sought after a pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run near the Port of Oakland early Friday morning. Around 5:10 a.m. firefighters were called to the 200 block of Market Street. When they arrived, firefighters found a man down on the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a police investigation, the victim was struck by a big-rig traveling northbound on Market. The truck fled the scene of the collision. The victim has been identified as a 29-year-old from Alameda. His name has not been released, pending notification of his family. No additional details about the collision immediately available. It was not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor. Police have not released a description of the suspected driver or the big-rig involved in the hit-and-run. The collision took place in an area near a port entrance and the I-880 and I-980 freeways. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Traffic Investigation Unit of the Oakland Police Department at 510-777-8570.

Comments / 0

Community Policy