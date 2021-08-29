Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin, MA

Family Escapes, But Dogs Killed In Franklin House Fire

By CBSBoston.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38JUaa_0bgSQ67t00

FRANKLIN (CBS) – A person and their child escaped a Franklin house fire late Saturday night, but multiple dogs died as a result of the flames.

It happened on Dean Ave. in a 2-family home.

One person on the first floor escaped with a child. The family on the second floor was not home at the time.

Fire officials said some dogs died in the fire, but they did not specify how many. No humans were hurt.

The Franklin fire chief said it appears the fire was accidental, but that is still under investigation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Franklin, MA
Franklin, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Franklin, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#House Fire#Accident#Franklin House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Brookline, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

‘I Was Terrified’: Driver On Flooded Storrow Drive Recounts Being Trapped In SUV

BOSTON (CBS) – A driver described her terrifying morning on Storrow Drive when her SUV hit a patch of floodwaters. The water was rising so quickly, she was worried police wouldn’t get to her in time. “That’s my first thought — I’m going to drown in my car,” said Nancy Shack. Shack was trapped inside, panicking, with the floodwaters rising by the second. Shack was stuck in her car Thursday morning with tons of flood water surrounding it. (WBZ-TV) The Brookline woman was on her way to work at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning, and saw another car slowly make its way through the...
Barnstable, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Police Investigating After Man Found Unresponsive On Centerville Street Dies

BARNSTABLE (CBS) — An investigation is underway on Cape Cod Friday after a man found unresponsive on a street later died. It happened in the Centerville section of town, on Wequaquet Lane. Someone called 911 at about 4 a.m. to report the incident. The man who was identified as 42-year-old David J. Silva of Barnstable died from his injuries at the hospital. The road was closed for several hours Friday morning. Shoes were seen on the street, along with a backpack. Authorities investigate a death in Centerville (Photo credit: David G. Curran/Satellite News Service) Barnstable and Massachusetts State Police along with the district attorney’s office are investigating.  
West Boylston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

PHOTO: Car ‘Swallowed By A Washed Away Driveway’ In West Boylston

WEST BOYLSTON (CBS) — The West Bolyston Fire Department had a busy Wednesday night, responding to water-related emergencies all over town as Ida’s remnants dropped several inches of flooding rains in the northeast. In one incident, a car was “swallowed by a washed away driveway,” after the rain apparently caused a sinkhole to develop. The department posted a photo to Facebook of the front half of the car sinking into the driveway. Authorities said no one was hurt.  
Tewksbury, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Billerica Man Arrested On 7th OUI Offense

TEWKSBURY (CBS) — Tewksbury police this week arrested a Billerica man who they say is facing his 7th OUI offense. Edward Gardner, 51, is charged with OUI Drugs 7th offense, driving with a revoked license and operating to endanger, among other motor vehicle violations. According to police, officers saw a car without front or rear license plates driving erratically on Main Street just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. Police said Gardner “showed signs of impairment” after being stopped. Officers arrested Gardner after discovering he was a “habitual traffic offender” and driving with a revoked license, police said. Edward Gardner (Photo credit: Tewksbury police) Gardner was set to be arraigned in Lowell District Court.  
Holyoke, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Dinosaur Tracks Vandalized In Holyoke; 2 Men Charged With Archaeological Violations

HOLYOKE (CBS) — Two men are facing charges after police said they caught them “carrying tools and slabs of rock” at the Dinosaur Footprints attraction in Holyoke. Stephan Miller, of Connecticut, and Jack Boyland, of New Jersey, face charges including archaeological violations, vandalism and trespassing. Police responded on Saturday afternoon to the trail off Route 5, where prehistoric tracks can be found in sandstone, and encountered the two men. “Boyland and Miller stated they believed they were not digging on the Dinosaur Reservation area,” police said. “A check of the Reservation map was made and it appears their digging was on the protected land.” Stephan Miller and Jack Boyland (Photo credit: Holyoke police) Police said they have obtained video and continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Holyoke police. According to the Trustees of Reservations, dinosaur footprints were first discovered in the region in 1802. “Paleontologists believe the prints were left by some of the earliest known dinosaurs, from small plant-eaters to large meat-eaters up to 20 feet long,” the Trustees say.  
Wareham, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Part Of East Wareham Road Washed Away By Flooding

EAST WAREHAM (CBS) – Heavy rainfall caused part of a road in East Wareham to wash out Thursday. A chunk of pavement fell victim to flood waters on Blissful Lane at Sunset Boulevard. Video from Blissful Lane in East Wareham where part of the road is washed out. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/F8HXrsu30m — Brad Tatum (@BradTatum) September 2, 2021 Remnants from Ida arrived in New England overnight, causing significant flooding in parts of Massachusetts.
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Task Force 1 Providing Search And Rescue Support After Hurricane Ida

BOSTON (CBS) – Three days after Hurricane Ida tore through Louisiana, the dust is still settling on devastating damage. Downed power lines, washed out roads, and crumbled buildings have left so many homeless in Louisiana heat… with limited access to food, water, and electricity. “Coming into these areas it always has an impact on all of us when we see such devastation and we see people who have really lost all their worldly possessions,” said Task Force Leader Sean Brown. An 80-member emergency crew from Massachusetts was activated Sunday. From Beverly they traveled through the night, knowing every hour counts during lifesaving...
Lawrence, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Lawrence Vigil Honors Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Killed In Kabul Attack

LAWRENCE (CBS) – The City of Lawrence remembered 25-year-old U.S. Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario with a vigil held in her honor at Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday night. Rosario was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan last week. It was last Thursday when Johanny was killed outside the airport in Kabul, where she was processing Afghan allies seeking an exit from the Taliban takeover. “She helped over 30,000 people reach safety before she was killed by a suicide bomber,” Gov. Charlie Baker said at the vigil. The vigil was held where Johanny graduated from...
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

SWAT Team Called During Arrest Of Dorchester Shooting Suspect

BOSTON (CBS) –A shooting suspect was arrested at an apartment building off American Legion Highway in Dorchester Tuesday morning. Boston Police say the person is connected to a shooting that occurred hours earlier, about a mile away on Rosedale Street. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The apartment where the arrest occurred is across the street from the golf course at Franklin Park. A SWAT team was called in and the road was temporarily shut down during the arrest but the suspect was arrested without incident. Police are still investigating the shooting. The suspect’s identity and any charges against them have not been made public.

Comments / 0

Community Policy