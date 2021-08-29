Family Escapes, But Dogs Killed In Franklin House Fire

FRANKLIN (CBS) – A person and their child escaped a Franklin house fire late Saturday night, but multiple dogs died as a result of the flames.

It happened on Dean Ave. in a 2-family home.

One person on the first floor escaped with a child. The family on the second floor was not home at the time.

Fire officials said some dogs died in the fire, but they did not specify how many. No humans were hurt.

The Franklin fire chief said it appears the fire was accidental, but that is still under investigation.