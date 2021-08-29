Gainesville's entertainment week ahead Aug. 29-Sept. 4
Free Fridays Concert Series: 8-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, Bo Diddley Downtown Plaza (www.freefridaysgnv.com 393-8746) Featuring Wild Blue Yonder, a popular local band that plays a great mix of classic rock, country rock and numerous fan favorite originals along with a few songs by Gainesville native music hero Tom Petty. Band members are Allan Lowe (acoustic guitar/ lead guitar/ harmony vocals) Tony McMahon (electric lead guitar/slide guitar/rhythm guitar/lead and harmony vocals), Frank Varosi (bass guitar) and Bobby Kelly (drums). Wild Blue Yonder is often seen playing at One Love Café and many other local music venues. Wild Blue Yonder replaces Fodder Wing on our “Free Fridays."www.gainesville.com
