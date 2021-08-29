Crooked Handle Brewing Company to open second location in Piqua

PIQUA — Crooked Handle Brewing Company, a Springboro-based brewery, announced plans to open up a second location in Piqua next summer.

The brewery’s new location will be located in a 10,000 sq. ft. building owned by Piqua Granite and Marble Company at 123 N. Main St, according to a release from the City of Piqua.

The project will transform an existing 10,000 square foot building to include a brewery, warehouse style beer hall, a full kitchen, an event space, and an outdoor biergarten overlooking Piqua’s emerging Lock Nine Park, the release said.

City of Piqua Community and Economic Development Director Chris Schmiesing made the announcement saying, “Crooked Handle Brewing Company is a first-class operation that offers quality food, drinks and entertainment in a relaxing atmosphere, and we are extremely excited to welcome them to our community.”

The renovation work is expected to begin fall 2021 and be complete by late summer 2022, according to the release.

