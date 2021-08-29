Cancel
Pittsfield, MA

Kavey Wants Pittsfield to Be a Desirable Place for Living and Working

By Brittany Polito
iBerkshires.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSFIELD, Mass. — Patrick Kavey is running for re-election in Ward 5 with a focus on making the city a place that is desirable to live and work in. Kavey is one of the two incumbents who are not being challenged and he believes this shows how hard he has worked over the last two years. With more than a year of experience on the City Council in helping the city navigate a global pandemic, he feels that he can tackle almost anything that comes his way.

Pittsfield, MA
Massachusetts Government
Pittsfield, MA
