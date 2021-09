Only one can advance to meet Team Liquid in the Semifinals, who will it be?. The 2021 LCS Championship Grand Final weekend is off to a roaring start with Cloud9 ("C9") and 100 Thieves ("100T") taking to Summoner's Rift in the Semifinals. These teams have fought tooth and nail through their opposition thus far and are so close to a potential LCS title. Though Team Liquid will be a formidable foe for either team, they had their minds fully on this match first. All eyes were on top performers like Closer and Zven to carry their teams to the Finals. But in the end, it's always a team game, and the better team came out on top today!