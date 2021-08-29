Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Get On Your Feet and Dance All Day at The Great New York State Fair’s Inaugural DJ Festival Featuring More Than A Dozen Performers

By Urban CNY News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Diverse Lineup Includes Top 40, EDM, Latin, Hip Hop, R&B, and Reggae Music on August 29. Follow the beat to the Talent Showcase Stage on Sunday, August 29 when the first-ever DJ Festival arrives at the 2021 Great New York State Fair. Hosts DJ Bella J and Travis Blunt will cue up the first act at noon and juggle more than a dozen performers through 11:00 pm, when the music fades for the night.

