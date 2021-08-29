Cancel
Ohio fishery, 3 individuals cleared of wildlife violations

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio fishery and three individuals have been cleared of wildlife violations in what investigators alleged was abuse and waste of game fish. A judge in Oregon Municipal Court ruled that the state had failed to prove its case against Szuch Fishery Inc., The (Toledo) Blade reported. He found the Curtice-based operation, its two owners and an employee not guilty of more than 20 violations and ordered the state to pay costs related to the case.

