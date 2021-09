Dark Horse Comics has helped bring a significant and wide array of comics to the masses, and Mafiosa is expected to soon join them. The comic, which became a hit when it was launched on Kickstarter in 2019, will be released as a 128-page graphic novel by the publisher, and it's already developed a bit of a cult following. Ahead of Mafiosa's debut in comic shops and bookstores later this fall, ComicBook.com can debut an exclusive look at what the story has in store, with a five-page preview of the series' interiors, which you can check out below.