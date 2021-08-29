Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers Police fix elderly residents mailbox

By Gage Goulding
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police officers did more than just keep the community safe on Friday.

When they were responding to a welfare check on Ms. Dorothy, a Fort Myers resident in her 90s, they found her mailbox laying on the ground.

“We got to meet Ms. Dorthy, which was a great experience,” said Officer Ken McCoy. “Just by checking in and talking with her, we could tell that she was a special lady.”

Community relations officers Ken McCoy and Keron Ramjattam jumped into action.

Thanks to the generosity of Lowe’s, they were able to install a brand new mailbox for her.

“It was kind of a no-brainer once you think about it,” said Officer Ramjattam. “You know, you see someone in need of help and that’s our department, community relations. We went ahead and kicked it into full gear.”

The officers completed the whole project by hand removing the old mailbox, pouring concrete, and setting the mailbox.

“Just helping someone in general, it’s a good feeling,” said Officer Ramjattam.

The officers are submitting Ms. Dorothy for a Lowe’s home improvement grant.

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

