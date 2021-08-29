Cancel
Child killed when rocket hits neighborhood near Kabul airport

By Jordan Smith
fox10phoenix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan - A child was killed Sunday when a rocket struck a neighborhood northwest of Kabul’s airport, according to an Afghan police chief. This comes just days after an Islamic State group affiliate known as ISIS-K conducted a suicide attack at the Kabul airport that killed more than 160 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops.

MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Taliban Reportedly Going Door-To-Door, Killing US Allies And ‘Traitors’

Taliban fighters are reportedly going door-to-door and killing “traitors” who helped British and U.S. forces, just hours after the last Western troops left the country. Former foreign allies and workers have been in hiding since the last U.S. military troops exited Afghanistan as the Taliban started raiding homes, looking for "traitors" who aided the U.S. and British military. The terrorist group is said to be looking for revenge.
Bethesda, MDfox10phoenix.com

15 Marines being treated at Walter Reed following Kabul airport attack

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Fifteen U.S. Marines are being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center for injuries sustained in the Aug. 26 airport bombings in Kabul. According to Marine spokesperson Maj. Jim Stenger, of those 15 wounded, one is in critical condition, three are in serious condition, and 11 are in stable condition.
California Statefox10phoenix.com

More than 30 California children still stuck in Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO - California children are stuck in Afghanistan after they traveled to the country to see their relatives weeks before the Taliban seized power and were unable to get out before U.S. forces left, according to school districts where the kids are enrolled. Officials with three school districts —...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Roar of aircraft again heard in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the roar of aircraft overhead could be heard. It was the first air activity...
Aerospace & Defensespectrumlocalnews.com

The Latest: Biden visits wounded troops at Walter Reed

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is visiting injured U.S. troops at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. There are 15 Marines at the hospital who were wounded in an Aug. 26 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. The attack occurred as the U.S. government was arranging evacuations of Americans, Afghans and allies before the nearly two-decade war in Afghanistan officially ended Aug. 31.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
Foreign Policytalesbuzz.com

Taliban demand US diplomats return to Kabul

Taliban officials “expect” President Joe Biden to reopen the U.S. Embassy in Kabul despite U.S. insistence that future diplomatic relations will depend on Taliban behavior. “America should have only a diplomatic presence in Kabul,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday, per an Afghan media outlet. “We have communication channels with...

