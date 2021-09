A woman from rural Pleasantville has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for wire fraud. 33-year-old Melissa Deann Authier must also pay $550,000 in restitution to Jolly Farms. According to court documents, Authier was hired by Jolly Farms in early 2016 as a bookkeeper. From then until February 2019, Authier funneled over half a million dollars of Jolly Farms money to herself. One way she did this was paying her and her husband’s credit cards with company money. Authier also issued unauthorized paychecks to herself.