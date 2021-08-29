Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 04:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 9 PM CDT. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Homochitto River At Rosetta affecting Franklin County. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Synopsis Rainfall across the Homochitto will range from 6 to 8 inches with some higher amounts in excess of 10 inches. The Big Black River rainfall will range from 4 to 6 inches with higher amounts. With drier soils than our usual flood season, rainfall amounts should produce minor to moderate flooding Heaviest rainfall amounts will not reach the Homochitto until tomorrow morning reaching the Big Black tomorrow afternoon and lasting for around 18 hours. The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Warning for the Big Black River At West. * From late Monday night until further notice. * At 9:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 3.9 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue rising to a crest of 20.0 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Thousands of acres of agricultural land are under water. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Big Black River West 15.0 3.9 Sun 9 am CDT 3.5 18.5 19.7