Madison County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 9 PM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Homochitto River At Rosetta affecting Franklin County. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Synopsis Rainfall across the Homochitto will range from 6 to 8 inches with some higher amounts in excess of 10 inches. The Big Black River rainfall will range from 4 to 6 inches with higher amounts. With drier soils than our usual flood season, rainfall amounts should produce minor to moderate flooding Heaviest rainfall amounts will not reach the Homochitto until tomorrow morning reaching the Big Black tomorrow afternoon and lasting for around 18 hours. The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Warning for the Big Black River Near Bentonia. * From Tuesday morning until further notice. * At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 7.9 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning and continue rising to a crest of 25.0 feet early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Extensive flooding of agricultural land is occurring. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 7.9 Sun 10 am CD 7.6 24.6 24.4

alerts.weather.gov

