Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 9 AM CDT. Target Area: Hinds; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Homochitto River At Rosetta affecting Franklin County. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Big Black River Near Bovina. * From Tuesday morning to late Tuesday night. * At 8:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 10.3 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.0 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Low-lying agricultural land near the river begins to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Big Black River Bovina 28.0 10.3 Sun 8 pm CDT 19.5 26.9 26.6