Flood Warning issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 23:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 21:18:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 9 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Homochitto River At Rosetta affecting Franklin County. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Homochitto River At Rosetta. * From Monday evening to Tuesday evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 3.1 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 19.5 feet early Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to spread into agricultural lands along the river. Equipment and livestock should be removed. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Homochitto River Rosetta 19.0 3.1 Sun 7 pm CDT 17.6 12.1 7.5