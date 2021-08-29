Cancel
‘Long Road To Get Here’: Von Miller Returns To The Field After Season-Ending Injury

By Michael Spencer
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lf62m_0bgSNztm00

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos linebacker Von Miller played in his first “game action” since December of 2019 on Saturday night at Empower Field at Mile High. Miller, who missed all of last season with an ankle injury , started the Broncos final preseason game against the Rams and played in multiple series with the starting defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37lw0c_0bgSNztm00

DENVER , CO – AUGUST 28: Von Miller (58) of the Denver Broncos works around the corner as Xavier Jones (25) of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, August 28, 2021. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Miller was a captain for the game alongside Courtland Sutton, who also made his return to the field following a season-ending injury, and Albert Okwuegbunam.

Miller finished his night with three tackles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14CkAV_0bgSNztm00

DENVER, CO – AUGUST 28: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a second quarter touchdown with Courtland Sutton #14 during an NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High on August 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Broncos will open the regulars on Sunday Sept. 12 when they visit the New York Giants.

