‘Long Road To Get Here’: Von Miller Returns To The Field After Season-Ending Injury

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos linebacker Von Miller played in his first “game action” since December of 2019 on Saturday night at Empower Field at Mile High. Miller, who missed all of last season with an ankle injury , started the Broncos final preseason game against the Rams and played in multiple series with the starting defense.

Miller was a captain for the game alongside Courtland Sutton, who also made his return to the field following a season-ending injury, and Albert Okwuegbunam.

Miller finished his night with three tackles.

The Broncos will open the regulars on Sunday Sept. 12 when they visit the New York Giants.