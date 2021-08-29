Cancel
Call of Duty League Deal Could Spark Dallas Empire, OpTic Gaming Merger

Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez is currently in talks with Envy Gaming and NRG Esports over a “multi-pronged deal” within the Call of Duty League (CDL). Speculation around the deal originally broke via Dot Esports through unnamed sources “familiar with those discussions.” According to said sources, the deal stems from H3CZ’s yearlong struggle to break from NRG—initiated this time last year. Now, it appears that a new avenue has emerged.

