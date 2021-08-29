I-20 shuts down Saturday night in Terrell after major accident

A Lake City man has been charged with operating while intoxicated after a utility terrain vehicle accident late Saturday night. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at approximately 11:17 p.m. Authorities say 55-year-old Kevin Craig Schleisman was operating a 2015 John Deere Gator at the Lake City rodeo grounds when the UTV collided with and rolled over a juvenile male. The sheriff’s office affidavit states Schleisman, who was displaying signs of intoxication, including impaired balance, slurred speech and bloodshot and watery eyes, had a BAC of 0.171 percent at the time of the accident. He was taken into custody and charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor. According to law enforcement, the juvenile sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.