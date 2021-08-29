Cancel
I-20 shuts down Saturday night in Terrell after major accident

By Sean Beall
audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night a major accident shut down I-20 in Terrell, just west of FM 429. A Chevy pickup truck, traveling west on I-20 slammed into the back of a vehicle, before going airborne, and striking another vehicle, and overturning. Twelve people were involved. Nine of those twelve were transported to...

