Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Live stream, time, date and how to watch

By Alyssa Hertel and Josh Peter, USA TODAY
Jake Paul will look to improve his professional boxing record to 4-0 on Sunday when he faces his toughest opponent in former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Paul’s first professional fight was against fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, and he followed that with bouts against former NBA player Nate Robinson and former UFC fighter Ben Askren .

“Now we’re kind of stepping up the level of opposition,’’ said BJ Flores, Paul’s head trainer. “I feel like Tyron Woodley’s going to be Jake’s first legitimate challenger.’’

Woodley is making his boxing debut. He went 19-7-1 in the UFC and won the welterweight championship in June 2016, defending the title four times. He lost his last four UFC matches, the last in March, before his contract expired and the UFC let him go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jr35_0bgSNa4r00
Jake Paul, left, and Tyron Woodley face off during a news conference. Katelyn Mulcahy, Getty Images

At 39, Woodley is 15 years older than the 24-year-old Paul . At 5-9, he is four inches shorter than the 6-1 Paul. But in videos of Woodley training, he looks fit.

In Paul’s first three pro fights, he showed ample power with a knockout and two TKOs. But much remains to be determined about his boxing skills considering he has fought for less than nine cumulative minutes in those three fights.

Here’s everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Paul vs. Woodley start?

The fight takes place on Sunday. Pay-per-view coverage of the event begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the Paul-Woodley fight?

The fight will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Who is on the Paul vs. Woodley fight card?

  • Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, cruiserweight, eight rounds

  • Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado, for WBC & WBO featherweight world titles, 10 rounds

  • Daniel Dubois vs. Juiseppe Angelo Cusumano, heavyweight, 10 rounds

  • Ivan Baranchyk vs. Montana Love, super lightweight, 10 rounds

  • Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor, cruiserweight, four rounds

  • Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Rubio, super welterweight, 10 rounds

What TV channel is Paul vs. Woodley on?

The fight is a pay-per-view event available through most cable providers, distributed through Showtime PPV. The cost of the fight is $59.99 and can also be streamed through the Showtime app.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Live stream, time, date and how to watch

