The 7 best thermal coffee makers

Whether you’re rocking a classic brewer, pour-over, or French press, you need to grind those beans, baby! And believe it or not, the quality of your grinder will affect the quality of your coffee. The oft-overlooked grinder is actually a crucial piece of equipment when it comes to crafting the perfect cup: You get maximum flavor from uniformly cut beans, and not every grinder can deliver those. Finding the best coffee grinder for you and your needs means looking at the price point, whether you want something manual or electric, and whether you prefer burred beans to bladed ones. (You may not yet know the answer to this question—but you will!)