Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation," August 29, 2021

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired on Sunday, August 29, 2021, on "Face the Nation." ED O'KEEFE: We go now to former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb was also a member of the Pfizer board and the author of a new book, Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic. It comes out next month. Doctor, good morning to you. We mentioned your associations with Pfizer, and my understanding is you have a little more information on the future of the vaccine for children.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 5

CBS News

CBS News

276K+
Followers
36K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed O'keefe
Person
Scott Gottlieb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Medical & Biotechmediaite.com

Pfizer’s Scott Gottlieb Predicts Widespread Mandates Amid FDA Approval of Vaccine: I Expect Businesses to ‘Fall in Line’

Former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb predicted that vaccine mandates will become commonplace after the government gives full approval to coronavirus vaccines. Gottlieb appeared Monday on Squawk Box to talk about the FDA approval for the Pfizer minutes before it was finalized. The Pfizer...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Two top vaccine regulators to leave U.S. FDA

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Two of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s top vaccine regulators plan to leave the agency in the next several months, the FDA said on Tuesday. The FDA is “confident in the expertise and ability of our staff to continue our critical public health work, including evaluating COVID-19 vaccines,” spokesperson Stephanie Caccomo said in an emailed statement.
KidsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Dr. Gottlieb: 25 Million Kids Might Have Gotten COVID

Former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb says that while 4.2 million children are reported to have gotten COVID, the real number may be much higher—and that could explain the increasing number of kids in the hospital and even the ICU. In an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday, Gottlieb said 25 million or more children may have contracted the virus, but the vast majority don’t know it because they don’t have serious symptoms and have not been tested.
Sciencedeseret.com

This new antibody can stop all COVID-19 strains, including new variants, experts say

A team of researchers may have found an antibody that can neutralize all known novel coronavirus strains, including the developing variants. GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology recently conducted a huge collaborative study by scientists and developed a new antibody therapy, called Sotrovimab. During the project, they discovered a new natural antibody “that has remarkable breadth and efficacy,” according to the Berkeley Lab.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

This Walmart Bakery Item Was Just Recalled in 23 States, Says FDA

If grocery shopping was one of your weekend chores, you'll want to read this: In an unusual move, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced three food recalls over the weekend for issues related to food safety, in addition to several recalls that occurred at the week's close. The recalls apply to groceries that are sold at 45 Whole Foods locations, and also Walmart, Target, Meijer, PetSmart, and other retailers. Here's what you need to know.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You Can Catch the Delta Variant Outdoors If You Do This One Thing, Experts Warn

The rise of the Delta variant in the U.S. has led to a major surge in COVID cases, forcing many areas to revert to some familiar protective measures such as wearing a mask in indoor public places. And while such precautions are still effective, the highly contagious nature of the strain means that you can even catch the Delta variant outdoors if you partake in certain activities, some experts say.

Comments / 0

Community Policy