Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation," August 29, 2021
The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired on Sunday, August 29, 2021, on "Face the Nation." ED O'KEEFE: We go now to former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb was also a member of the Pfizer board and the author of a new book, Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic. It comes out next month. Doctor, good morning to you. We mentioned your associations with Pfizer, and my understanding is you have a little more information on the future of the vaccine for children.www.cbsnews.com
Comments / 5