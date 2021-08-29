Cancel
Eagles Cutdown Tracker to 53-Man Roster

By John McMullen
EagleMaven
The Eagles began cutting their roster to 53 players on Sunday morning with the release of five players.

The path to the final 53 will be chronicled here with our tracker, to make it easier to follow along.

AUG. 29, 10:25 a.m - The first five were cut: TE and Chester Springs, PA native Cary Angeline, undrafted rookie DE JaQuan Bailey, hard-working RB Elijah Holyfield, WR Marken Michel, and LB Rashad Smith.

Angeline went to Downingtown East High School and started his college career at Southern Cal before transferring to North Carolina State. He was a late arrival after injuries took out Tyree Jackson and Jason Croom and Angeline provided valuable reps in getting to the finish line of training camp.

Bailey is a UDFA out of Iowa State who is a little undersized and might need a year to add strength in an NFL weight room. He had difficulty setting the edge but could be a candidate for the expanded 16-man practice squads.

Holyfield is the son of the former heavyweight boxing champion of the world Evander Holyfield and has stuck around since being brought in for the 2019 playoff run. An extremely hard worker, Holyfield often sets the tone for the RBs when it comes to practice but really never flashed a trait to stand out from the crowd.

Elijah Holyfield USA Today

Michel was on his third tour with the Eagles as a former CFL star who is a pretty good route runner. He was brought back to take the reps of Michael Walker after the latter went down with an injury.

Marken Michel USA Today

Smith is an undersized and athletic LB who struggled when it came to run support as evidenced by the team's inability to handle the preseason ground games of Pittsburgh, New England, and the NY Jets.

AUG. 28, 10:10 a.m. - Eagles trade a conditional sixth-round 2022 draft pick to Jacksonville for quarterback Gardner Minshew and release QB Nick Mullens.

