Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is likely to miss multiple games with injury

By Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has suffered an injury that will likely cause him to miss multiple games, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to IndyStar on Sunday.

ESPN reported that Hilton’s injury is to his upper back or neck.

Hilton took a hit while catching a deep ball in practice Wednesday and was briefly attended to by trainers, but the veteran wide receiver got up on his own and returned to practice, so it’s unclear if the injury is related to that collision.

The loss of Hilton likely leaves Indianapolis counting on a young player to play regular snaps in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton runs drills during the last day of Indianapolis Colts camp on Wednesday. Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar

The Colts have Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal and Parris Campbell in position to play significant roles. But Indianapolis typically gives four wide receivers playing time on game day, and that could mean that seventh-rounder Mike Strachan is in line to play right away.

Strachan has been battling with Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon and DeMichael Harris for the final two receiver spots, but Patmon left Friday night’s preseason finale with a foot injury, Dulin is a special teams ace and Harris plays mostly out of the slot.

Colts' Tevi to miss season with torn ACL

Colts offensive tackle Sam Tevi has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the 2021 season, a personal familiar with the news told IndyStar on Sunday.

Tevi, a former Charger who started 39 games over the past three seasons in Los Angeles, signed a one-year, $2.51 million deal with $1 million guaranteed in free agency to compete for the swing tackle job.

But Tevi appeared to be on the roster bubble after losing the battle to Julién Davenport, and he suffered the injury in the second half of Friday night’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions after starting the game at right tackle.

Tevi’s injury likely ensures that Davenport and Will Holden make the team. Holden, a tackle the Colts signed off of Baltimore’s practice squad last season, has been working at both tackle spots and at guard.

Davenport is the likely starter at left tackle for the season opener if veteran Eric Fisher is not fully recovered from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in January.

Fisher is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, although Colts head coach Frank Reich said that he believes Fisher can do most of his rehab work away from the team facility.

“I think Julién has established himself there at the left tackle position, but we feel good about the other guys that have been repping out there as well,” Reich said. “Right now, I’d say Julién has the edge there, and we feel great about the depth.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is likely to miss multiple games with injury

