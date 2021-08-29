Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

How you can take the stress out of boarding for your cat

pawtracks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoarding pets is often a necessary choice when you’re traveling for work or vacation, but some pets take to boarding more easily than others. Boarding can be particularly stressful for cats, and many cats don’t handle busy, loud environments and change well. If you know that you’re going to need to board your cat in the future, then preparing with certain tasks can help reduce your cat’s stress while he’s being boarded. You won’t be able to remove stress entirely, but with a little extra effort, you can make your cat’s boarding stay as low-stress as possible.

www.pawtracks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Stress#Toys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Veterinary
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
CatTime

How To Choose The Best Cat Carrier For Your Cat

Some cats make such a fuss about being in cat carriers that their parents let them roam freely in the car while traveling to the veterinarian. While this may seem like the most humane solution, it actually puts you and your cat in danger. Pick a safe, comfortable cat carrier, instead. The post How To Choose The Best Cat Carrier For Your Cat appeared first on CatTime.
Petspawtracks.com

Do these 5 things before taking your dog to work

A new survey by Purina found that 76% of pet owners working from home during the pandemic reported being happier doing their jobs with pets by their side. Now, as companies consider their return-to-the-office policies, many are looking not only at employees’ safety but also at their mental health. According to Purina, a pet-friendly company for more than 20 years, the benefits of having animals in the workplace include less stress and an overall increase in happiness and productivity. Hiring experts at Purina say that being pet-friendly also has recruitment and retention benefits. The company’s survey revealed that 72% of pet owners working from home would accept a job from a pet-friendly employer over a company that isn’t pet-friendly. Following are some things to consider if you plan on taking your dog to the office.
PetsL.A. Weekly

5 Reasons Why Your Cat Sleeps On You And What You Can Do About It

It can be a struggle for many cat owners to get any work done when their feline companion is constantly sleeping on them. Usually cats like to sleep on their cardboard cat furniture (or sometimes human furniture) but it’s not always the case. It can be difficult to figure out what’s going on inside that little kitty brain. There are many reasons! We’ll explore why cats might want to sleep on you and what you can do if your Kitty is not using her bed as her nap spot.
Petspawtracks.com

6 top reasons you should adopt a senior cat

While cat adoption is a popular choice, many adopters go to shelters in search of kittens. Adopting a kitten can be highly rewarding and exciting, but many companionable senior cats go overlooked while kittens quickly find new homes. If you’re considering adopting a cat, don’t write off the older ones. Deciding to adopt a senior cat comes with many benefits, and for some adopters, it’s a more convenient, practical, and ideal option. Who knows — you just might find the perfect cat who’s already in his senior years waiting for you at the shelter. Here are some of the best reasons to consider adopting a senior cat instead of a kitten.
Petst2conline.com

How can you take advantage of your visit to a vet?

Are you planning to take your pet to get it checked by a veterinarian? Whether you are visiting a vet for the first time or opt for regular visits, sometimes seeing a veterinarian can be burdensome to both the parent and the pet. And if you don’t want to return with an unsatisfied experience, this article can benefit you.
Petspawtracks.com

How long can you leave a cat alone? Not as long as you think

Your cat might appear fiercely independent, but if you need to be away from home for a while, that doesn’t necessarily mean that your cat can spend long periods alone. Cats can spend hours alone quite happily, but extending that time by days can be stressful and upsetting for your cat, even if he seems to do just fine without you around. If you’re planning a vacation, a work trip, or any other occasion that will keep you out of the home, then it’s also important to plan for your cat’s care and companionship. This can help keep your cat both safe and happy, and it will give you better peace of mind during your time away.
Petspawtracks.com

4 serious reasons why your cat doesn’t meow (and what to do)

Cats communicate with humans by meowing, and chances are you’ve already learned to recognize what each of your cat’s meows means. But if your cat stops meowing, it might indicate a problem. Some causes of this odd change are normal and harmless, and some will even resolve with a little time. But there are also potential causes that can be much more serious, and it’s important to get your vet involved early on to help get your cat healthy. If you’re wondering “why doesn’t my cat meow?” then you’ll want to get to the bottom of the issue to determine whether your cat needs some additional help.
Petspawtracks.com

4 DIY fall recipes you can make for your cat

The arrival of fall means there will be all sorts of delicious foods available in the stores. Cranberries, carrots, turkey, and pumpkin are just a few of those great foods, and even better, they’re often on sale. These foods are highly nutritious for your cat, and they make for great treat ingredients. But rather than buying manufactured cat treats with these ingredients, you can make your cat some tasty treats in your own kitchen. These four homemade fall cat treat recipes all use popular seasonal ingredients. They make tasty, nutritious goodies your cat is sure to love.
Mental HealthTelegraph

How to stop micro-stresses ruling your life

The WiFi cuts out just as you’re about to make an urgent online purchase. You miss your train because you left your mask at home. The dishwasher breaks down, or you get stuck in a traffic jam. Such day-to-day annoyances happen to us all, and might seem innocuous. But experts...
PetsKSAT 12

This new app will let you know how your cat is feeling

“Is my cat happy?” -- that’s a question that has been haunting feline owners since forever, but now that question can be answered. You only need a phone with a camera and an app called “Tably.” It’s a new app that can help you figure out if your cat is upset or happy.
HealthPosted by
Tu Salud

Stress at Work Can Take a Toll on Those With IBS

Elsa is a 35-year-old woman with a one-year history of constipation accompanied by abdominal pain and bloating. She experiences a bowel movement every three to four days and reports feeling as if she doesn’t completely evacuate her bowels. She strains to pass her feces, and her stools look like pebbles. Once she’s completed a bowel movement, though, she experiences relief from the bloating and pain in her stomach.
Petspawtracks.com

How to choose the right dog bed for your Rottweiler

Rottweilers are big dogs — which is one of the reasons we love them so much. These highly intelligent canines become loyal members of the family and are great guard dogs. Even though they are lovable and respectful, an adult male can weigh as much as 130 pounds. Their size alone can intimidate any would-be intruders.
RecipesFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

The Lunch Whisperer can take the stress of out planning mid-day meals

The Lunch Whisperer has partnered with Natural Choice to help people reduce some of the chaos in their lives - particularly surrounding lunchtime. Kristina Kuzmic is one of the "whisperers" and says she wants parents to be able to focus less on preparing meals and more on connecting with the ones they love.
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Molting Chickens: Why It Happens, How Long It Takes, & How You Can Help Your Flock

Does your chicken coop a fierce pillow fight crime scene? Do you feel like your backyard flock is missing something?. It can be an alarming sight for new chicken owners if your chicken coop is filled with loose feathers and you see bare spots or raggedy-looking feathers or porcupine-like pinfeathers on your chickens. However, they are probably going through a feather molt. Molting can create a mess and result in reduced egg production in laying hens. But when molting occurs, it's an indication that your new chickens are healthy and their bodies are doing exactly what they should.
Petspawtracks.com

Everything you need to know about pet insurance and rescue pets

When you adopt a pet from a reputable shelter or rescue, you’ll be asked to fill out a preadopt form. One of the questions on that form will ask if you understand the cost of caring for a pet, including health care. Because veterinary expenses can quickly add up, shelters want to know that you can cover those costs if the need arises. Pet insurance can go a long way in helping with these expenses. Many pet owners believe they won’t be able to get health insurance for a rescued pet, but that’s not true.
Fitnessglamourmagazine.co.uk

Are you a shower-skipper? This is what happens to your body when you 'forget' to wash after a workout (or any sweaty event)

For many of us, one of the great benefits of working from home is that we have more time to exercise. Without any dastardly commutes to navigate, our mornings can be spent doing anything from HIIT, to taking the dog for an extra loop around the block. But before we plonk ourselves down in front of our laptops, there's often one vital step we've already missed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy