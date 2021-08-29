Cancel
TikTok Bans Milk Crate Challenge For Promoting Dangerous Acts

De Elizabet h
Posted by 
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TikTok has officially banned the growing “milk crate challenge,” AKA a viral video challenge that prompts users to stack milk crates in a pyramid form and climb it without falling. Spoiler alert: the person usually falls, and the challenge could pose serious medical risks. CNN reports that TikTok decided to...

www.teenvogue.com

Teen Vogue

Teen Vogue

The young person's guide to conquering (and saving) the world. ✨

 https://www.teenvogue.com/
